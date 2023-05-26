Live GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report: Toss At 7:45 PM

LIVE NOW
New Delhi: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans is set to take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday for the remaining spot against Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.
There is rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the toss of the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. There is no update on whether there will be a delay on the toss or not.
GT vs MI Squad
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
07:32 PM
Shubman Gill (722) will have the opportunity to get the Orange Cap today. He is currently 8 runs behind Faf du Plessis (730 runs), the current highest run-scorer.
07:28 PM
Despite the heavy showers. Narendra Modi Stadium's drainage system has reduced the wetness of the outfield
07:25 PM
The match will proceed. Clouds are still there but rain is unxepected
07:19 PM
If the inspection goes right. The toss will take place at 7:45 pm and the match will start at 8:00
07:16 PM
Players are doing warm-ups, rain is unlikely to return now. However, it will stay cloudy
07:14 PM
Each side needs to play at least 5 overs for the match to get a result
07:11 PM
Toss delayed due to rain. The outfield is not too wet despite the heavy showers.
07:06 PM
07:05 PM
Ground Inspection at 7:20 pm
07:02 PM
Covers are coming off and players are back on the field to warm-up
07:01 PM
06:57 PM
If rain forces the match to end without both teams playing a certain amount of overs. GT will qualify
06:54 PM
RAIN STOPS!! for now
06:52 PM
Live GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Report:
Rain has gotten heavier at Narendra Modi Stadium
