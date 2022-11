LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch Weather Report, November 30: Another Washout On The Cards?

LIVE IND vs NZ Weather Report Christchurch, November 30: The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand was called du to heavy rain in Hamilton. New Zealand lead the series 1-0 thus if India have to square off the series, they need to win the final game at all costs. However, rain could once again play spoilsport as there are chances of rain in the final India vs New Zealand ODI in Christchurch.

As per As NZ’s MetService, Christchurch weather will be gloomy on November 30. There is no rain threat during the day but we could have a shower or two in the evening. The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI starts at 2:30 PM NZ time thus the second innings can be affected by rain. This will give the chasing team a big advantage as the ball will get wet and it will not be easy for the bowlers. Also if the match is curtailed due to rain, the chasing team will be very happy.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar