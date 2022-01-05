Wed, 05 Jan 2022 12:18:26 pm LIVE | 2nd Test: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the second Test between India and South Africa from Wanderers, Johannesburg. India has a lead of 57 runs and has eight wickets in hand. They would look to extend their lead to 200 or more. That would be the first goal.

Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd Test, Day 3 between India and South Africa at the historic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium. With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs. India were 85/2 at stumps, leading South Africa by 58 runs at the end of the second day’s play. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 not out) are still at the crease, fighting to keep their places in the team. While Pujara was the aggressor in the partnership with Rahane, India would look for a score in excess of 250 on this wicket. (Live Scorecard)

