Wed, 02 Feb 2022 10:11:35 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: SIX! Brilliant hit straight over the long-on boundary for a six by Dinesh. Another SIX! India brings up 290. Brilliance from Dinesh and Nishant. 27 runs off the 50th over. India on top. Incredible India.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 10:09:00 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Whitney has been deposited for FOUR and a SIX from the first two deliveries. India are on course for 280 run total in the first innings.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 10:07:06 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: OUT! Brilliant yorker from Salzmann. Hangargekar was looking for a big heeve and gets his stump uprooted. FOUR! Slower bouncer from Salzmann, however, played really well by Dinesh. India 267-5 after 49.1 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 10:00:25 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: THROW THAT BACK!!!! SIX! Hangargekar just plummets it over the roof. What a strike from the young man. Just a single from the last ball off the 48th over. India 257-4 after 48 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:57:35 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: FOUR! Hangargekar Strikes it over covers boundary for a boundary. His ability to hit a long ball has been noticed by cricket fans around the world when he five sixes against Uganda. India can still look to get 270-280. A total like that is always difficult to chase for the opposition and that too in a semi-final.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:53:58 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: New batters Nishant Sandhu and Hangargekar are finding it difficult to strike as they have just come in. Just one run in the 47th over. Well bowled by Salzmann. India 242-4 after 47 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:50:59 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: OUT! Unlucky Yash Dhull departs after scoring a brlliant hundred. He was unlucky to get out that way. OUT! What a catch! Rasheed is standing his ground. He wants to get to his hundred. 3rd umpire has a tough task on his hand. 3rd umpire says it is OUT! Shaik Rasheed departs after a blinder 94(108). India 241/4 after 46 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:34:09 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: 7 overs left in the match. India should look to promote Rajvardhan Hangargekar in case a wicket falls. Both these batters have been tremendous, however, they must have been tired as they are batting for more 2.5 hours continuously. SIX! Tired? What’s that? Rasheed flicks it over mid-on boundary for a maximum. India 218-2 after 44 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:26:43 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Have Australia missed a trick by bowling a lot of spin in the middle overs. FOUR! Pulled powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary! Eight overs left in the innings and Indian batters will look for brutal shots in order to reach 250!!! India 205-2 after 42.2 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:19:22 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: HOWLER!!! What on earth are Australian fielders doing at the moment. Pressure is definitely hampering their thoughts. This was an easy run-out. Simply not acceptable for a side who is considered brilliant at fielding. Just as we speak, FOUR! Smashed over mid-wicket for a boundary. India 190-2 after 40.2 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:14:35 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Indian batters are showing aggression with the bat. FOUR! Brilliant shot from youngster Rasheed. He has been fabulous for India in this tournament. VVS Laxman in the dugout is all smiles to see Indian batters doing well for their country. Another FOUR! 12 runs in the over. India 178-2 after 39 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:09:33 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Australia is leaking runs here. Yash Dhull-Shaik Rasheed are bossing Australia at the moment. Giving easy singles and boundaries to hit and India looking solid for a 250 run total in the first innings. This is not a great pitch to bat on and Australian dressing room is aware of that. India 159-2 after 37.1 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 09:03:06 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Inspite of brilliant fielding from Australia, singles and doubles have not stopped. Just as we speak, two Australian fielders almost collided at mid-wicket. No injuries to anyone. India brings up 150 in the 36th over. Brilliant from the Dhull-Rasheed. And a fifty from Rasheed as well. India 153-2 after 36 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:55:29 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Time for DRINKS!!! A couple of good overs for India. Yash Dhull capitalized brilliantly on loose deliveries and brought up half-century and currently batting at 62*(71) balls. On the other hand, Shaik Rasheed has complemented him well in the partnership which has gone past 100. India 138-2 after 33.1 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:43:27 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: This partnership is hurting Australia at the moment. They had an opportunity to get Shaik Rasheed but he got a second lease of life with a drop. Australia needs find a breakthrough. If they don’t find one early, this pair is going to take the game away from them. FOUR! Yash Dhull brings up his fifty. Short ball and deposited over mid wicket. Just lands before the boundary. India 120-2 after 31 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:34:13 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: FOUR! Don’t bother running captain Dhull. Brilliant cut shot and races across behind square for a boundary. Run-rate has been slightly better for India. The partnership now stands at 71. India 108-2 after 28.4 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:31:25 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Nivethan Radhakrishnan in the attack. He has the ability to bowl with both hands. Brilliant throw from Australia… Third umpire not involved. Great umpiring by the on-field umpire. That was certainly close and to give the decision with a naked eye. Brilliant. India 100-2 after 28 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:23:50 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: The partnership between Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed now reaches 50. The current is slightly better than before at 3.46 RPO. India 90-2 after 26 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:21:27 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: FOUR! Delicately played and this time it reaches the boundary. Yash Dhull displaying intent for runs. The partnership is now 49 off 78 deliveries. India 86-2 after 25 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:16:19 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: SHORT ball and clubbed in the covers region for a boundary. Someone from Rasheed and Dhull have to play a little aggressively. Australia won’t be bothered much with these singles which are coming occasionally. Both batters are showing intent, however, most of the time, the ball finds a fielder. DROPPED! Difficult chance for Shaw at silly mid-on. India 79-2 after 23.1 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:10:33 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Turn for Sinfield!!! EDGED! but doesn’t carry to the wicket-keeper. India batters must find way to counter-attack Australia here. India 67-2 after 21 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:04:56 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: FOUR! Short and punished. Rasheed pulls it over deep backward square for a boundary. Delicately played for a single. India 63-2 after 19 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 08:02:04 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Australian captain Connor Connolly has taken the ball in his hands. He is bowling left-arm spin and ends a good over for Australia. Just four singles in the over. India 57-2 after 18 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:59:24 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Spinner Sinfield has been brought into the attack. Just two runs in the over. India 53-2 after 17 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:54:58 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: It is noteworthy that almost every throw at the stumps from the Australian fielders have hit the stumps. Slight change in the run-rate for India – 3.19 RPO. India 51-2 after 16 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:49:26 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: The current run-rate is at 2.89. Captain Yash Dhull and Rasheed need to up the run-rate. Australian bowlers have been poor with their extras. 11 extras till now and all of them wides. India 46-2 after 15 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:40:54 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Yash Dhull has some shades of Ajinkya Rahane. Well played from captain Yash Dhull and equally well fielded by the fielder at square leg. India 41-2 from 14 overs. TIME FOR DRINKS!!!

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:37:07 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: OUT! Bouncer from Nisbet! and Harnoor Singh departs. Nisbet has bowled brilliantly in this innings till now. Little feather on the glove and Harnoor moves back to the pavillion after scoring 16(28). India 39/2 after 13.1 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:25:26 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: No slips for the Indian batters. This is bad captaincy from the Connor. India will look to pick up singles and doubles in this powerplay and they will get them easily now. Maiden over from Nisbet. India 34-1 after 11 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:22:01 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Salzmann into the attack again. Bowled an excellent over before and also picked up Raghuvanshi with a beauty. FOUR! What a shot from young Harnoor Singh. It was not a bad ball at all from Salzmann, however, he has punched it beautifully through the covers for a boundary. India picks another boundaries in the over. FOUR! This time a pick shot. India 34-1 after 10 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:16:20 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: FOUR! Good shot. Just a little push and it races away to the long on boundary. Shaik Rasheed breaking the shackles for Team India. Second boundary of the Indian innings. India 23-1 after 9 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:07:50 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: OUT! What an absolute pearler from Salzmann. Raghuvanshi’s feet went nowhere against that delivery. Stumps all over the place. Shaik Rasheed walks in to bat at number 3. India 16-1 after 7.4 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 07:04:21 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Old-fashioned is currently played at Antigua here. Indian openers are in no hurry to strike the ball. Current run-rate is at 2.14, which is less, but the acceleration can be done any time. India 15-0 after 7.2 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:58:40 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Good leave from Harnoor! He has got some outstanding deliveries till now. He has played them with either soft hands or left them. Shaik Rasheed is sitting in the dugout, waiting for his turn. He has been exceptional for India too. India 14-0 after 6 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:54:25 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: WIDE BALL! Three extras till now and all of them have been wides. Whitney has erred a bit in the line but has kept a good length consistently. India have started cautiously. India 13-0 after 5.1 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:48:35 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: EDGED! But played with soft hands. So does not carry to the second slip. The first hour will assist the fast bowlers. No surprises about that. Last ball, defended wall. India 10-0 after 4 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:44:50 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: FOUR! Beautifully played by Harnoor. Half volley on to the pads. Goes past the square leg umpire for a boundary. Better length on the next ball from Whitney. India 9-0 after 3 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:41:43 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Trying to negate the swing by walking up to bowlers. The decision to bat first also reflects the thinking of VVS Laxman who has accompanied the team. Choosing to bat first in a semi-final might prove to be a masterstroke! India 5-0 after 2.2 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:38:02 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Some swing from the surface for the Australian bowlers. Raghuvanshi and Harnoor have negotiated the deliveries well. Appeal for caught behind! NOT-OUT says the umpire. India 5-0 after 1.3 overs.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:27:06 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Three consecutive finals for India in the under 19 world cup starting from 2016 to 2022. Will India enter the final for the fourth consecutive time in this tournament? Stay Tuned for live updates.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:18:25 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: It’s been less than 24 hours since the roller coster of a match between England and Afghanistan. Despite stark differences in facilities between the two sides, the Asian side fought tooth and nail against the English till the very end to give us a game worthy of a World Cup semifinal.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:14:28 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal will be key for India while defending the target. His ability to get drift in the air and spin from the surface will trouble the Australian batters who have been poor against spin in this tournament.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:12:13 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Australia Playing XI: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:11:40 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: India Playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 06:05:37 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: India’s captain Yash Dhull has won the toss and elected to bat first. Tricky decision considering there might be some moisture in the surface early on. Australia captain Cooper Connolly insisted that he would have bowled and happy with India’s decision.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 05:44:16 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: The toss is scheduled at 18:00 PM IST. Looking at the surface at Antigua here, the teams will look to bowl first.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 05:42:13 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: India will look forward to a fourth consecutive Under 19 world cup final if they win today. Team India in under-19 world cups have dominance over Australia in the play offs in the past. Prithvi Shaw in 2018 and Priyam Garg in 2020 have stopped Australia’s progress in the previous editions of this tournament. Will Yash Dull and boys be able to do the same? Stay tuned for live updates.

Wed, 02 Feb 2022 05:35:51 pm IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage blog of the semi final of the Under 19 World cup between India and Australia. Both teams are up and ready for a face off against each other in the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

It is the third time India and Australia will be up against each other in the Under-19 World Cup qualifier. In 2018, Prithvi Shaw-led Team India battered Australia in the final in New Zealand. Two years later, India’s pace battery ended their opposition in the quarter-finals. However, in this case, the game is in the middle: the semi-final. In India, riding so far has been easy on the field but difficult. However, in view of the inevitability of Covid-19 impulsiveness throughout the tournament, whatever XI was designed to look like a unified unit, the representatives of India were unable to point out any obvious weaknesses. However, Australia’s campaign is exactly the same as India’s, where the top order combined with a fast-bowling attack that leads the team to the final four; the only thing, however, was their loss against a tough Sri Lanka, which India will be well aware of.

Team Squads

India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Siddarth Yadav, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Nishant Sindhu, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Garv Sangwan

Australia U19 Squad: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Harkirat Bajwa, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

