Advertisement

Live WTC Final India vs Australia Kennington Oval Weather Update: Dark Clouds Cover Sky, Rain Possible

Live India vs Australia Kennington Oval Weather Report: Dark Clouds are hovering over Kennington Oval and rain cannot be denied.

Live WTC Final India vs Australia Kennington Oval Weather Update: Dark Clouds Cover Sky, Rain Possible
Updated: June 7, 2023 2:23 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Live India vs Australia WTC Final Kennington Oval Weather Update: India is set to take on Australia for the World Test Championship final. This is India's second WTC final after making it through to the summit clash in the previous season. Ahead of the match, India face a huge selection conundrum as they have to make a call on going in with four pacers and one spinner or playing both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and playing three fast bowlers. Another decision Rohit Sharma will have to make is playing KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan as wicketkeepers.

India vs Australia WTC Final Kennington Oval Weather Update

While there was no threat of rain ahead of the WTC final, the conditions at Kennington Oval on June 7 has been overcast and it looks very gloomy out there. There are a possibility of a few showers. Captain winning the toss would like to bowl first.

Also Read

More News ›
Live WTC Final India vs Australia Kennington Oval Weather Update: Dark Clouds Cover Sky, Rain Possible
WTC Final 2023: Dinesh Karthik Picks Shardul Thakur Over Ravi Ashwin In His India's Playing XI
Sachin Tendulkar Solves Rohit Sharma's Selection Dilemma For WTC Final 'Play Both R Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja'
'Virat Kohli Will Wake Up Differently Against Australia': Ravi Shastri Gives Massive Statement Ahead Of WTC Final 2023
KS Bharat Ready For WTC Final After Getting Inputs From Dhoni
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live WTC Final India vs Australia Kennington Oval Weather Update: Dark Clouds Cover Sky, Rain Possible

Live WTC Final India vs Australia Kennington Oval Weather Up...

LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Cricket Live Score: Dark Clouds Looking Threatening

LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Cricket Live Score: Dar...

WTC Final 2023: Dinesh Karthik Picks Shardul Thakur Over Ravi Ashwin In His India's Playing XI

WTC Final 2023: Dinesh Karthik Picks Shardul Thakur Over Rav...

Moeen Ali Comes Out Of Retirement, Added To England's Ashes Squad

Moeen Ali Comes Out Of Retirement, Added To England's Ashes ...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs AFG 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and U...

Advertisement