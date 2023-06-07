Live WTC Final India vs Australia Kennington Oval Weather Update: Dark Clouds Cover Sky, Rain Possible

Live India vs Australia WTC Final Kennington Oval Weather Update: India is set to take on Australia for the World Test Championship final. This is India's second WTC final after making it through to the summit clash in the previous season. Ahead of the match, India face a huge selection conundrum as they have to make a call on going in with four pacers and one spinner or playing both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and playing three fast bowlers. Another decision Rohit Sharma will have to make is playing KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan as wicketkeepers.