IND vs NZ 1st ODI Eden Park, Auckland Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

Auckland Weather: The IND vs NZ T20I series was severely marred by rain. The first match of the series was called off due to rain before India thrashed New Zealand in the second T20I, courtesy of a magnificent century by Suryakumar Yadav. The third and final was also affected by rain and ended as a tie. The focus now shifts to the ODI format where the teams will clash in a three-match series.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Eden Park, Auckland Weather Report

The first match of the series will be played in Eden Park, Auckland on November 25. In great news for the fans, the weather in Auckland on Friday looks good. It will be a cloudy day but rain is unlikely to have any impact on the game.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Eden Park, Pitch Report

The surface at Eden Park is likely to favour the batters, especially with short boundaries. However, pacers also get some swing with the new ball and given the cloudy overhead conditions, they may get more movement than normal thus the IND vs NZ 1st ODI is expected to be a c racking affair.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Eden Park, Auckland Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant