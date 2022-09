LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score: Bishnoi, Chahal Remove Azam & Zaman, PAK 2 Down In Ch

LIVE Score IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 And Latest Match Updates: Virat Kohli took India out of troubled waters as he anchored the Indian innings (181/7) with a brilliant 44-ball 60 against Pakistan after the Rohit Sharma-led side continued to lose wickets at regular intervals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in their first Super Four encounter in the Asia Cup 2022. Hardik Pandya (0) didn’t trouble the scorers much as Pant (14), Hooda (16) and Suryakumar Yadav (13) showed glimpses of brilliant stroke-play but failed to capitalise on their starts.

Earlier, Rohit (28) and Rahul (28) took India off to a flyer after being sent in to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Rohit showed signs of aggression right from the first over while KL Rahul soon changed gears as Pakistan bowlers failed to hit the right lengths on a pitch that looks terrific for batting at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. With a flurry of sixes and fours, India eye a big score in their first Super Four match against Pakistan. (FULL SCORECARD)

India vs Pakistan Super 4 – Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

India have played both matches at the same venue and fans will hope that Virat Kohli continues his good form in the tournament with the comeback king Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Injured Ravindra Jadeja is out of the Asia Cup, while Avesh Khan is doubtful for the match as well.

On the other hand, Babar Azam will bank on the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz also bowled well in the last match against Hong Kong and the Indian batters have to be careful against them.