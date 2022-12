LIVE | IPL Mini Auction 2023, Day 1: Ben Stokes Joins Dhoni For 16.25 Cr

Kochi: LIVE IPL Mini Auction 2023 Latest Updates: The IPL Auction 2023 is all set to take place in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022. While a lot of senior players and star names have been retained by the franchises, the younger Indian talent and some star overseas allrounders would be the main focus as the limited purse value each team has for the IPL Mini Auction 2023. Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are expected to start the biggest bidding wars. The auction is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.