Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad, IPL 2023 Mini Auction: LSG Squad Latest Updates

Live IPL 2023 Auction Lucknow Super Giants Squad Latest Updates: LSG had an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League as they reached the Eliminator but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir compiled a very efficient roster in the mega auction. The KL Rahul-led side released Andrew Tye, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder among others so they will be eyeing a few all-rounders in the IPL 2023 auction.

LSG Retained Players – KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG Players released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Purse remaining: INR 23.35 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4