LIVE NOW
Live LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Lucknow Weather Report: Latest Rain Update From Ekana Stadium
Live Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Weather Report: Drizzle To Delay Start Of LSG vs CSK Match
Live Lucknow Weather Report: As per the latest update, it is drizzling in Lucknow and the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings is likely to be delayed. Lucknow Super Giants will host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium. LSG suffered a crushing loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last game. The team also suffered a big blow as skipper KL Rahul picked up an injury. Rahul is likely to be ruled out of IPL 2023.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's CSK also lost to Punjab Kings in the last game. The MS Dhoni-led side will be eyeing a win against LSG, who will be led by Krunal Pandya in KL Rahul's absence.
LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra. Impact sub - Yash Thakur.
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. Impact sub - Akash Singh.
14:35 PM
LSG vs CSK Lucknow Weather Report
MS Dhoni fans in Lucknow will be desperate to see Thala play. But will rain allow the game? Good news is that the drainage system at the Ekana Stadium is good and it will only take 30-40 minutes for the ground staff to make the ground ready when the rain stops.
14:31 PM
LSG vs CSK Lucknow Weather Report
As per many locals in Lucknow, the rain has gotten heavier. Not a great news for fans.
14:24 PM
LSG vs CSK Lucknow Weather Report
LSG will host CSK today at the Ekana Stadium but the rain is likely to affect the game. As per our latest update, it is drizzling in Lucknow and play is likely to get delayed.
COMMENTS