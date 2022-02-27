Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL Final Live Streaming

When will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) start?

The final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will be conducted on Sunday, February 27.

Where will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) be played?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) begin?

The match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

The match between Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars encounter.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Aamer Azmat, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam.

Team Squads

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Imran Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Blessing Muzarabani, Rizwan Hussain, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah