LIVE PAK vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 Score: Babar Azam looks settled and if Yasir Shah can give him good company, Pakistan would fancy their chances of getting close to the Sri Lankan total which at the moment looks like a mountain to climb. Shah has so far looked good and he can bat. And we all know what Babar Azam can do when he is in full flow. This has all the makings of an intriguing Test match. PAK 104/7 at lunch SL 222 (1st Innings)