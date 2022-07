Load More

LIVE Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 4 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates:

Dinesh Chandimal (86 not out) helped Sri Lanka push their lead to 333 at the end of day three of the first Test match despite a brilliant five-wicket haul from Mohammad Nawaz here on Monday. He will now look to complete his century to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position.

Sri Lanka lost Kasun Rajitha early on Day 3, with Mohammad Nawaz getting his second wicket of the innings. However, Pakistan were not able to press home the advantage as the Sri Lanka batters stabilised their innings. Both Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis paired well to drive Sri Lanka forward. Fernando was the more aggressive of the two, hitting some beautiful shots. He was well-supported by Kusal, who was solid in his defence.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 222 in their first innings, with Shaheen Afridi taking 4 wickets. In reply, Prabath Jayasuriya decimated the Pakistan batting, picking a 5-wicket haul. Pakistan were 85-7 at one point but Babar Azam scored a brilliant 119 to take Pakistan to 218.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf