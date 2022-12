LIVE | Punjab Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Mini Auction: PBKS Squad Latest Updates

Kochi: LIVE IPL 2023 Auction Punjab Kings Squad Latest Updates: Punjab Kings’ best finish in the IPL came eight years back in 2014 when they were named as Kings XI Punjab. However, the franchise rebranded itself in 2021 hoping for change in fortunes but nothing happened. The PBKS management stunned everyone when they released Mayank Agarwal and Odean Smith and would be looking for their replacements in the auction on Friday. They might go after an overseas all-rounder who could balance the middle-order, maybe someone from the bunch of Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green. Indian star opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the side in the upcoming edition of IPL.

PUNJAB KINGS

Released Players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Prerak Mankad, Writtick Chatterjee and Ansh Patel.

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Remaining Purse: INR 32.2 Crore