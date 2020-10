LIVE Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match 23 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Promising Capitals Face I

RR vs DC, Match 23, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

match no. 23 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh