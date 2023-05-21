LIVE NOW
RCB vs GT Match 70 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport
Live Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Match 70 M Chinnaswamy, Bangalore Weather Updates: Rain is likely to affect the crucial RCB vs GT match, with Bangalore's playoff chances at stake.
Live RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match 70 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Rain Updates: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on defending Champions Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore today, May 21. This is a must-win game for RCB. With GT, CSK and LSG making it through to the playoffs, only one spot is left for grabs for which RCB, MI and RR are in contention.
MI will play SRH earlier in the day and RCB will have a clear idea about what they need to do to qualify for the playoffs. If MI lose against SRH, RCB only need to register a win to qualify. In case MI beat SRH, RCB will have to ensure they end the game with a better run rate than Mumbai Indians. If both teams lose, the teams, including Rajasthan Royals, with a better run rate will qualify.
RCB vs GT Match 70 IPL 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Weather Report
However, RCB will be worried as it has been raining in Bangalore and the forecast is not very good for May 21 as well. As per accuweather, there are chances of rain during the match. The rain is likely to come around 4 PM and last till late in the evening. Bangalore rain is very consistent so if it does start raining, the match getting complete will be a big ask.
What will happen if RCB vs GT Match is washed out?
In case the match is washed out due to rain, RCB will end up with 15 points and their fate will depend on SRH vs MI match. If MI win, they will qualify and if the Rohit Sharma-led side lose, RCB will move through.
Currently, it is not raining in Bangalore and there is some sunshine as well. However, the rain is likely to arrive at around the 4 PM mark.
However, rain could turn out to be a villian for RCB. There is a massive rain threat in Bangalore today and the match could get washed out. In that case, if MI win, RCB will be knocked out.
MI and RCB need a win to stay alive in the tournament. If both teams win, the team with a better run rate will qualify. RCB will have an advantage as they will know the equations and how to finish ahead if MI in run rate.
With GT, CSK and LSG qualifying, only one playoff spot is up for grabs. MI, RCB, RR are in contention for the final spot.
RCB is set to take on GT in a crucial game today. This is a must win game for the Faf du Plessis led side as a loss can end their campaign.
