Ricky Ponting Rushed To Hospital For Suspected Heart Attack | Follow LIVE Updates

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been rushed to hospital for a suspected heart-attack. Ponting was part of the commentary panel for the AUS vs WI 1st Test.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage. It’s not yet known if Ponting will return to commentate on Saturday, or the remainder of the Test,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said via The Daily Telegraph.

Ponting companied of uneasiness during the Lunch break of the Perth Test and was rushed to the hospital.

More to follow..