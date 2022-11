LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, AFG vs SL, Brisbane: Rahmanullah Departs, SL Back In Game

Live T20 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Score And Latest Match Updates: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first, The openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani joined 42 runs in the batting powerplay and provided their team with a good start. However, Lahiru Kumara provided the breakthrough right after powerplay after dismissing Gurbaz.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan would compete in a do or die match at the Gabba, Brisbane. Both of them are currently at the bottom of the table and have almost no chance to qualify for the semi finals.

Afghanistan’s two games got washed out and as they lost their first match against England. They are the only team along with Netherlands to have not recorded a single win yet in this tournament. The current Asian Champions Sri Lanka have won one game and lost two. The team losing this match would be officially out of the semi finals race.

SL vs AFG Playing 11

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi