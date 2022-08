LIVE Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Score: Afghanistan Stunned As Ireland Removes Top 3 In Powerplay

Live Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Score And Latest Match Updates: The Mohammad Nabi– led Afghanistan will step on the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast to save the three-match T20I series against Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland. Ireland defeated Afghanistan by 7 wickets in the 1st T20I. Batting first, AFG scored 168-7 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani gave the team a brisk start before the middle order comprising Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatulah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran collapsed. A cameo by Ibrahim Zadran took Afghanistan to a decent total. Barry McCarthy was the most successful bowler and took 3 wickets.

Ireland got off a good start in the chase with Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie adding 61 runs. Lorcan Tucker came after the fall of first wicket and scored a half century. Later, a quickfire knock by Harry Tector helped Ireland to win the game. Afghanistan bowling comprising Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq bowled well but Ireland batters played them well.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad