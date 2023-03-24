Advertisement

LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I, Sharjah Score: AFG On Top After PAK Top Order Collapse

LIVE Score AFG vs PAK 1st T20I: Shadab Khan-led young Pakistan team would take on Rashid Khan's Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Updated: March 24, 2023 10:09 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Live Afghanistan vs Pakistan Score And Latest Match Updates: Pakistan have lost an early wicket as Mohammad Haris is out off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqui. Abdullah Shafique has joined Sam Ayub.

AFG vs PAK Playing 11s

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah

NEW UPDATES

22:05 PM

AFG vs PAK Live Score

Three fours in the over but a wicket on the last ball. It's all happening in Sharjah and Pakistan are on the top. Naveen ul Haq removes Hamza Tahir. PAK 39/3 in 5

21:56 PM

AFG vs PAK Live Score

Azmatullah gets Shafique Out LBW. This is a big blow for Pakistan and Afghanistan have taken an early lead in the match. PAK 24/2 in 4

21:55 PM

AFG vs PAK Live Score

21:51 PM

AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score

This is a very good start by Mohammad Haris and Sam Ayub. The two younsters have looked positive and have given Pakistan a decent start. Oh as I type, Fazalhaq Farooqi has removed Haris who is caught by Azmatullah. Wanted to slog on the on-side but only manages a leading edge to point. PAK 17/1 in 3.

21:40 PM

AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score

A good over to start by Fazalhaq Farooqui. Sam Ayub fetches a boundary on the last ball to make it an even over. PAK 6/0 after 1.

21:37 PM

AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score

Sam Ayub and Mohammad Haris are at the crease, Fazalhaq Farooqui will open the attack for Afghanistan. We are all set for action folks. 

21:23 PM

AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score

The two teams have shared an intense cricketing rivalry in recent times. With no Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan team, the match is expected to be an even contest. Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat.

21:21 PM

AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of AFG vs PAK 1st T20I

