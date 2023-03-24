LIVE NOW
LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I, Sharjah Score: AFG On Top After PAK Top Order Collapse
LIVE Score AFG vs PAK 1st T20I: Shadab Khan-led young Pakistan team would take on Rashid Khan's Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
22:05 PM
Three fours in the over but a wicket on the last ball. It's all happening in Sharjah and Pakistan are on the top. Naveen ul Haq removes Hamza Tahir. PAK 39/3 in 5
21:56 PM
Azmatullah gets Shafique Out LBW. This is a big blow for Pakistan and Afghanistan have taken an early lead in the match. PAK 24/2 in 4
21:55 PM
21:51 PM
This is a very good start by Mohammad Haris and Sam Ayub. The two younsters have looked positive and have given Pakistan a decent start. Oh as I type, Fazalhaq Farooqi has removed Haris who is caught by Azmatullah. Wanted to slog on the on-side but only manages a leading edge to point. PAK 17/1 in 3.
21:40 PM
A good over to start by Fazalhaq Farooqui. Sam Ayub fetches a boundary on the last ball to make it an even over. PAK 6/0 after 1.
21:37 PM
Sam Ayub and Mohammad Haris are at the crease, Fazalhaq Farooqui will open the attack for Afghanistan. We are all set for action folks.
21:23 PM
The two teams have shared an intense cricketing rivalry in recent times. With no Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan team, the match is expected to be an even contest. Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat.
21:21 PM
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of AFG vs PAK 1st T20I
