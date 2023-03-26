Advertisement
LIVE NOW
Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
21:25 PM
Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Rashid Khan, the skipper of AfghanistanÂ says that they wanted to bowl first.
21:25 PM
Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Shadab Khan, the skipper of Pakistan says thatÂ they will bat first. Tells that it is a typical Sharjah pitch and in the last game it was different. Mentions that they are looking forward to this game as the four debutants were bit nervous in the last game. Informs that they have one change with Mohammad NawazÂ coming in. Talks about IhsanullahÂ and says that he has shown his talent in PSL and they are excited about him.
21:07 PM
Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.Â
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Live Score-Namibia vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs USA 1 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at SuperSport Park, Centurion
AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Pakistan, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 9:30 PM IST
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 198 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
25 Mar 2023 17:30 IST | 12:00 GMT
West Indies beat South Africa by 3 wickets
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
24 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS