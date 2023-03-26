Advertisement

Live Score-Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Updated: March 26, 2023 9:25 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
21:25 PM

Rashid Khan, the skipper of AfghanistanÂ says that they wanted to bowl first.

21:25 PM

Shadab Khan, the skipper of Pakistan says thatÂ they will bat first. Tells that it is a typical Sharjah pitch and in the last game it was different. Mentions that they are looking forward to this game as the four debutants were bit nervous in the last game. Informs that they have one change with Mohammad NawazÂ coming in. Talks about IhsanullahÂ and says that he has shown his talent in PSL and they are excited about him.

21:07 PM

Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.Â 

