LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG Vs FRA, Lusail: ARG Lead FRA 2-0 At Half Time

LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Argentina vs France and Latest Match Updates: Lionel Messi-led Argentina would take on Kylian Mbappe’s France in the much-awaited final of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium.

In the 12 meetings between the two teams in international football, Argentina has won six matches while France has three wins with the remaining three matches ending in a draw. Argentina is appearing in its sixth FIFA World Cup final, while France is marking its fourth appearance in the title clash.

ARG vs FRA Squads

ARGENTINA

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani