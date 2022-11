LIVE Score AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI, Sydney: ENG In Command As AUS Lose Both Openers

Live Australia vs England 2nd ODI Score And Latest Match Updates: Pat Cummins-led Australia would like to extend their winning stint by defeating England in the second ODI and winning the series by 2-0 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Jos Buttler’s England lost the first ODI match of the series by 6 wickets.

The T20 Champions of the World need to win this match in order to stay alive in the series and level it by 1-1. Their bowling would be their big concern as they couldn’t defend 287 runs in the first ODI and Aussies chased it with more than three overs remaining in the game.

AUS vs ENG Playing 11

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood(c)

England Playing 11: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings(w), Moeen Ali(c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid