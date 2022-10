LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE, Brisbane: Do Or Die Match For The Defending Champions

Live T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Ireland Score And Latest Match Updates: The defending Champions and hosts of T20 World Cup 2022, Australia are set to compete against Ireland in a do or die match at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Australia lost their first match against New Zealand. Then won the second one against Sri Lanka and their last match against England faced the wrath of rain and got washed away. Ireland is currently on number 3 in group 1 which is one spot above Aaron Finch’s Aussie team. This is a do or die match for both teams and losing this would end their race to the semi finals.

AUS vs IRE Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith