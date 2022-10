LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE, Brisbane: AUS In Command As IRE Lose Quick Wickets

Live T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Ireland Score And Latest Match Updates: Ireland didn’t get a perfect start for the 180 runs chase as they lost first five wickets in the first four over itself.

Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to field first. The decision turned out good as they managed to dismiss David Warner early in the third over itself. Barry McCarthy provided his team with a crucial breakthrough.

Australia scored 38 runs in the first batting powerplay at the loss of one wicket. There was only one big over when Finch scored 14 runs in the fifth over of Mark Adair. Finch and Marsh joined a crucial 52 runs partnership but Barry McCarthy once again provided the breakthrough by dismissing Mitchell Marsh.

Maxwell’s knock ended short too as Joshua Little dismissed him for just 13 runs of 9 balls. Stoinis and Finch joined 70 runs game changing partnership. However, Ireland makes a comeback with Finch’s wicket and it was once again Barry McCarthy providing the breakthrough . Finch scored 63 runs of 44 balls.

Then Ireland dismissed Marcus Stoinis. He got out after scoring 35 runs of 25 balls. Matthew Wade and Tim David smashed 17 runs in the final over and helped their side finish with 179 runs on board.

AUS vs IRE Playing 11

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little