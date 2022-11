LIVE SCORE AUS vs ENG 1st ODI, Adelaide, FULL SCORECARD: Australia Opt To Field To Field

Live Score AUS vs ENG 1st ODI, Adelaide And Updates: After a magnificent season of the T20 World Cup, focus shifts to the ODI where Australia will host England for a three-match ODI series. Pat Cummins’ Australia will start the series as favourites. The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head makes them a powerhouse team. Also, with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Jos Hazlewood at their disposal, the hosts have a brilliant bowling lineup.

England too are a good side with players like Buttler, Moeen Ali, James Vince, Sam Curran among others so it should be a cracking game to watch for the fans.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood