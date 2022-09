LIVE SCORE Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Cairns: NZ Lose Guptill, Conway Inside 100 Runs

LIVE AUS vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates:

Australia are hosting New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI match of the series is being played on Tuesday at Cazaly’s stadium in Cairns, Queensland. Both the teams will look to get a good start to the series and win the match. However, New Zealand’s start hasn’t been good as they lost Martin Guptill early on just six runs.

The Aaron Finch-led Australian side will be banking on their top players to get the victory. David Warner has been in fine form for quite some time now and he will get ample support from the likes of Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell. Mitchell Starc will look to do damage with the ball.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson will be the key and he will be looking to get support from his top batters Martin Guptill and Tom Latham. Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult will be dangerous with the ball.

AUS vs NZ Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ben Sears