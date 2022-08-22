LIVE SCORE BWF World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth & HS Prannoy Play In First Round

Live Score BWF World Championships 2022 Latest Updates: A number of Indian shuttlers are participating in the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 and will look to win the tournament. All eyes will be on Indian badminton players, especially Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is not playing in the tournament due to an injury.

Lakshya Sen recently won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and will look to continue his good performance. Kidambi Srikanth also won a medal in the recently concluded tournament.

BWF World Championships 2022 Where To Watch & Live Streaming Details

When will BWF World Championships 2022 be held?

The BWF World Championships 2022 is being held from 22 August to 28 August in Tokyo, Japan.

How to watch the live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2022?

Live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2022 will be available on Voot and JioTV.

At what time does the BWF World Championships 2022 begin?

The live coverage of the BWF World Championships 2022 begins at 7:30 AM IST.

BWF World Championships 2022 Schedule:

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen vs H.K. Vittinghus, Kidambi Srikanth vs N. Nguyen, B. Sai Praneeth vs T.C. Chou, HS Prannoy vs L. Wraber

Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal vs N.Y. Cheung, Malvika Bansod vs L. Christophersen.

Men’s doubles: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs H. Okamura/M. Onodera, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjula vs F. Delrue/W. Villeger, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs K. Kedren/K. Jomkoh.

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Yeen Yuan/V. Siow, Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs F. Abdul Razzaq/A.N. Abdul Razzaq, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs M. Corsini/J. Mair, Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh vs I. Castillo/P.L.T. Regal.