LIVE BAN vs AFG T20I Asia Cup 2022 Score: Mujeeb On Fire As BAN Top Order Rattled

Live BAN vs AFG T20I Asia Cup 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan have rattled BAN. With Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim out, BAN are in a miserable state at the moment. They will need a score of around 150 for a match but that looks difficult at the moment.

This is a wonderful start by Mujeeb ur Rahman and Afghanistan. BAN have lost Mohammad Naim and Anamul Haq in 4 overs with just 13 runs on board. Shakib Al Hasan now needs to play a big inning now.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will look to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a win against in-form Afghanistan, who defeated Sri Lanka in the first match of Asia Cup.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side has never won the tournament and will be hoping for a better performance this time in the United Arab Emirates. With players like Musfhiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Mustafizur Rahman in the team, Bangladesh looks a good unit.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan will be looking for another win against Bangladesh as it will take them to the Super 4s in Asia Cup 2022. With players like Rashid Khan, rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Afghanistan will bea tough team to beat.

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Match Details?

When: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 6 PM local time, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

How to watch BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match?

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 will be streamed live on SonyLiv while fans can watch the match on Star Sports Network as well.

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Squads:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan:

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari