LIVE Score Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Shakib Removes Gurbaz As BAN Figh

LIVE SCORE Updates Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Game At Allan Border Field, Brisbane: Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan would look to test their bench strengh against a struggling Bangladesh side led by Shakib Al Hasan in the warm-up match to be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Monday leading up to the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage that kicks off on Sunday, October 23.

Bangladesh have a lot on their plate in terms of picking the best combination for the T20 World Cup 2022 while Afghanistan would look to get used to the conditions in Australia at the earliest with not much playing experience behind their backs Down Under.

With bigger boundaries in Australia, the spinners will have a bigger role to play in the middle overs and Afghanistan, in that regard have a lot of options. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be hoping that their batters spend enough time in the middle ahead of the tournament.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed