LIVE NOW
Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
11:53 AM
4.1 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, No run.
11:52 AM
3.6 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, 1 run, Bowls it on middle, Das tucks it to mid-wicket for one. Good comeback from Archer.
11:51 AM
3.5 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, no run, Good length, outside off, shaping away, Das looks to defend it but gets beaten.
11:51 AM
3.4 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, no run, Too full and on off, Das eases it to the cover fielder.
11:50 AM
3.3 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, no run, On off, this is defended towards square leg.
11:49 AM
3.2 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, byes, 1 run, Over the wicket. On a length and outside off, Iqbal leaves it alone. Buttler fails to collect it cleanly as the batters cross for a bye.
11:49 AM
FOUR
3.1 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! Slower and outside off, Iqbal picks it well and smashes it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
11:49 AM
no ball
3.1 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, no ball, no run, Around the wicket. Full and outside off, Iqbal looks to play at it but misses. Oh, it's a no ball. Free hit coming up...
11:47 AM
2.6 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, no run, Another fuller one, on off, Das blocks it back. He is yet to get off the mark!
11:46 AM
2.5 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, no run, Full and on off, this is defended towards covers.
11:45 AM
wide
2.5 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, wide, 1 run, Wide! Bowls it outside leg again, Litton DasÂ lets it go.
11:45 AM
2.4 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, leg byes, 4 runs, FOUR LEG BYYES! Lands it down leg, Litton DasÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and races away from the fine leg fence.
11:44 AM
2.3 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, no run, Good length, angling in, Das taps it to the man at point.
11:44 AM
2.2 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, no run, Bowls it on off, Litton DasÂ eases it to the on side.
11:43 AM
2.1 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, no run, On a length and down leg, and some extra bounce, Litton DasÂ looks to flick it but gets rapped on his pads. A loud appeal, but turned down. They decide not to review it. Perhaps, slipping down leg.
11:42 AM
FOUR
1.6 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! Beautifully played. Fuller and down leg, Iqbal uses the pace of the ball and clips it through square leg as the ball races away from the fence.
11:41 AM
1.5 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Lands it on off, Iqbal eases it to mid on.
11:40 AM
1.4 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller and on off, Iqbal blocks it away.
11:40 AM
1.3 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, 2 runs, Bowls it outside off, Iqbal guides it towards through square leg. The fielder does well to stop it in the deep. They collect two.
11:39 AM
1.2 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Lands it outside off, shorter in length, Iqbal looks to play at it but misses again.
11:39 AM
1.1 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Slower one, outside off, Iqbal looks to slap it but misses.
11:38 AM
no ball
1.1 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, no ball, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot. Too full and on leg, Iqbal works it through square leg for a boundary. Oh it's a no ball as well. Free hit coming up...
11:37 AM
wide
1.1 Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, wide, 1 run, Wide! Wayward and outside off, Iqbal leaves it alone.
11:36 AM
It will be Jofra ArcherÂ to steam in with the second new ball.
11:36 AM
0.6 Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, Too full and on off, Iqbal flicks it to square leg for one.
11:35 AM
0.5 Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Dropped! Fuller and on off, Iqbal looks to block it but gets the upper part of the bat. It carries towards the bowler whi drops it diving forward. It was a tough chance!
11:34 AM
0.4 Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Another one outside off, shaping away, Iqbal shoulders arms at it.
11:34 AM
0.3 Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Lands it outside off, shaping away, Iqbal leaves it alone.
11:34 AM
0.2 Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, 2 runs, Bangladesh are away! Fuller and on off, Iqbal drills it to long on for a brace.
11:33 AM
0.1 Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Starts with a length ball just outside off, shaping away a touch, Iqbal looks to defend it but gets beaten.
11:31 AM
We are all set for the game to begin! The EnglandÂ players are quick to take the field. Soon, Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ stride out to open for Bangladesh. It will be Chris WoakesÂ who will start with the new ball.
11:08 AM
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (C)(WK), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
11:08 AM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.Â
