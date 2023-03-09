LIVE NOW
Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 1st T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
14:10 PM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain.
14:10 PM
England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
09 Mar 2023 09:15 IST
PNG need 206 runs in 213 balls at 5.80 rpo
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
08 Mar 2023 13:30 IST - 12 Mar 2023
WI trail by 315 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 42 runs
Argentina Vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score - Match 10 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Argentina by 3 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
05 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
COMMENTS