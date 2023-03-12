Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

LIVE NOW
15:25 PM
10.3 Mehidy Hasan to Sam Curran, 1 run, 1 run.
15:25 PM
10.2 Mehidy Hasan to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Flat and on middle,Â Duckett reverse hits it past first slip and to third man for one.
15:24 PM
10.1 Mehidy Hasan to Sam Curran, 1 run, Too full and on middle, eased down to long on for one.
15:23 PM
Drinks! BangladeshÂ are showing yet another fightback as they are taking regular wickets. EnglandÂ have been poor with their shot selection and that has cost them wickets. They will hope for a score around 150 which should be par on this slow pitch.
15:21 PM
9.6 Hasan Mahmud to Sam Curran, 1 run, Some extra bounce, outside off, Sam CurranÂ fends it to backward point for one.
15:21 PM
9.5 Hasan Mahmud to Sam Curran, no run, Another yorker, outside off, Sam CurranÂ blocks it to mid off.
15:20 PM
9.4 Hasan Mahmud to Sam Curran, no run, Nails a yorker, on middle, Sam CurranÂ digs it back towards the bowler.
15:19 PM
FOUR
9.3 Hasan Mahmud to Sam Curran, FOUR, FOUR! On a length and outside off, Sam CurranÂ hangs back and slices it through backward point as the ball races away from the fence.
15:18 PM
9.2 Hasan Mahmud to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Another one on off, Ben DuckettÂ guides it to point for one.
15:18 PM
9.1 Hasan Mahmud to Ben Duckett, no run, Bowls it on off, Ben DuckettÂ blocks it to the mid on fielder.
15:17 PM
Sam CurranÂ is the new man in.
15:16 PM
out
8.6 Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali, out, OUT! TAKEN! Lands it on off, Moeen AliÂ looks to slog sweep it but doesn't connect well. It carries towards deep mid-wicket. Shamim Hossain (sub) settles under it and takes a sitter. Moeen AliÂ makes his way back into the shed and EnglandÂ are in all sorts of trouble here.
15:15 PM
8.5 Mehidy Hasan to Ben Duckett, 1 run, Too full and outside off, Duckett guides it to point for one.
15:15 PM
8.4 Mehidy Hasan to Ben Duckett, no run, Lands it outside off, Duckett looks to slap it but misses.
15:15 PM
8.3 Mehidy Hasan to Ben Duckett, no run, Another one on off, Duckett blocks it back towards the bowler.
15:14 PM
8.2 Mehidy Hasan to Ben Duckett, no run, Lands it on off, Duckett blocks it to mid on.
15:14 PM
8.1 Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Flighted up, on middle, Ali guides it to covers for a single.
15:11 PM
out
7.6 Hasan Mahmud to Jos Buttler, out, OUT! TIMBER! That is brilliant from the youngster. Nails a yorker on leg, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to block it but gets beaten all ends up. The ball rattles over the stumps and the skipper departs for just 4 runs. EnglandÂ needs some good stand now!
15:11 PM
7.5 Hasan Mahmud to Jos Buttler, no run, Slightly shorter and on leg, Buttler moves across to play a scoop but misses.
15:10 PM
7.4 Hasan Mahmud to Jos Buttler, 2 runs, Short and on off, Buttler pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace. Good fielding in the deep.
15:10 PM
7.3 Hasan Mahmud to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Touch fuller and outside off, Ali drives it to deep covers for a single.
15:09 PM
7.2 Hasan Mahmud to Moeen Ali, no run, On a length and on off, Ali blocks it to mid on.
15:09 PM
7.1 Hasan Mahmud to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Bowls it outside off, Buttler moves forward and flicks it to square leg for one.
15:08 PM
6.6 Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali, no run, Another one outside off, Moeen AliÂ pushes it but finds the man at extra covers. Ends with a dot.
15:07 PM
6.5 Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler, 1 run, Some turn and bounce, Jos ButtlerÂ drives it to extra covers for one.
15:07 PM
6.4 Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler, no run, Bowls it on off, Jos ButtlerÂ blocks it back towards the bowler.
15:05 PM
out
6.3 Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, out, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED!Â Shakib Al Hasan strikes in his very first over. Slightly shorter and outside off, with some turn as well, Philip SaltÂ looks to slap it but ends up striking it to the left of Shakib Al HasanÂ who takes a fine catch. Philip Salt's cameo comes to an end!
15:04 PM
6.2 Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, no run, Lands it on middle, Philip SaltÂ paddles it but finds the man at short fine leg.
15:04 PM
6.1 Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, no run, Bowls it on off, Salt drills it to the left of the bowler who makes a fine stop. Dot.
15:03 PM
SIX
5.6 Nasum Ahmed to Moeen Ali, SIX, SIX! Up, up and over. Touch fuller and on middle, Ali gets on his knee and slogs it over deep backward square leg for a maximum!
15:02 PM
5.5 Nasum Ahmed to Philip Salt, 1 run, On a length, angling in, Salt tucks it to square leg for one.
15:02 PM
5.4 Nasum Ahmed to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Another one outside off, Ali works it towards mid-wicket for one again.
15:01 PM
5.3 Nasum Ahmed to Philip Salt, 1 run, Full and on off, Salt turns it towards square leg for one.
15:01 PM
FOUR
5.2 Nasum Ahmed to Philip Salt, FOUR, MISFIELD AND FOUR! On a length and outside off, Salt picks it well and smashes it through covers. The fielder fails to collect it as it races away from the fence.
15:00 PM
5.1 Nasum Ahmed to Philip Salt, no run, Lands it outside off, Slat punches it to the cover fielder.
14:58 PM
4.6 Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, 1 run, Bowls it on off, Salt pushes it to mid on and scampers through for a single.
14:57 PM
4.5 Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, no run, A yorker, on middle, Salt digs it to the man at mid off.
14:56 PM
wide
4.5 Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, wide, 1 run, Wide! Too full and down leg, Salt looks to flick it but misses.
14:55 PM
FOUR
4.4 Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot. Slightly shorter and on off, Salt picks it well and punches it through extra covers for a boundary.
14:54 PM
4.3 Taskin Ahmed to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Some extra bounce, outside off, Ali fends it to short covers for a quick single.
14:54 PM
4.2 Taskin Ahmed to Moeen Ali, no run, Good length, on off, Ali eases it to the mid on fielder.
14:53 PM
4.1 Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, 1 run, On a length, angling in, Salt tucks it to mid on for one.
14:51 PM
3.6 Mustafizur Rahman to Philip Salt, 1 run, Lands it on middle, Salt turns it to square leg for one.
14:51 PM
SIX
3.5 Mustafizur Rahman to Philip Salt, SIX, SIX! This will ease a bit of a pressure. Short and on middle, Salt swivels and pulls it over deep backward square leg as the ball sails over the ropes.
14:50 PM
3.4 Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali, leg byes, 1 run, Lands it down leg, Ali misses his flick and the ball brushes his pads and rolls to the right of the keeper. A bit of a mix up there but they collect a leg bye.
14:49 PM
3.3 Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali, no run, Angling in from outside off, Ali fends it to mid on. This is excellent bowling from Rahman.
14:49 PM
3.2 Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali, no run, Another one outside off, Ali punches it but finds the man at point again.
14:48 PM
3.1 Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali, no run, Fuller one, outside off, Ali taps it to the man at point. Dot.
14:47 PM
2.6 Taskin Ahmed to Moeen Ali, 1 run, Lands it outside off, Ali punches it to point for a quick single. Good fielding!
14:46 PM
2.5 Taskin Ahmed to Moeen Ali, no run,Â On a length and on off, Ali blocks it to mid on.
14:45 PM
FOUR
2.4 Taskin Ahmed to Moeen Ali, FOUR, FOUR! Lucky for Moeen Ali! Shorter and outside off, Ali looks to slap it but gets a thick top edge as the ball balloons over the slips and races away from the third man fence.
14:45 PM
2.3 Taskin Ahmed to Moeen Ali, no run, Too full and on middle, Ali digs it back towards the bowler.
14:43 PM
Moeen AliÂ walks in.
14:43 PM
out
2.2 Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, out, OUT! TAKEN! BangladeshÂ have an early breakthrough in the game. Lands it on a length and outside off, shaping away, Dawid MalanÂ looks to heave it but getsaÂ leading edge. It goes up in the air towards third man.Â Â Hasan Mahmud settles under it and takes a sitter. Dawid MalanÂ makes his way back into the shed.
14:42 PM
2.1 Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, no run, Touch fuller and outside off, Malan looks to go for a wild swing but gets beaten.
14:41 PM
1.6 Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan, 1 run, Too full, outside off, Malan guides it towards third man for a single.
14:41 PM
1.5 Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan, no run, On a length and outside off, Malan plays it with soft hands as it lands safely towards the fielder at slips. Dot.
14:39 PM
1.4 Mustafizur Rahman to Philip Salt, 1 run, Bowls it on middle, Salt turns it to deep square leg for a single.
14:39 PM
1.3 Mustafizur Rahman to Philip Salt, no run, Slightly shorter and some extra bounce, Salt tries to loft it but gets beaten.
14:38 PM
1.2 Mustafizur Rahman to Philip Salt, no run, Lands it on off, Salt punches it to the man at mid on.
14:38 PM
FOUR
1.1 Mustafizur Rahman to Philip Salt, FOUR, FOUR! Edgy! A On a length and outside off, shaping away a shade, Salt looks to punch it but gets a thick outside edge as it races away from the third man fence.
14:37 PM
Mustafizur RahmanÂ to bowl now.
14:36 PM
0.6 Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, no run, On a length and on middle, Malan tucks it to the mid-wicket fielder. Ends with a dot.
14:36 PM
FOUR
0.5 Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, FOUR, FOUR! Excellent from Malan. Short and on leg, Malan uses the pace of the ball and glances it through fine leg as the ball races away from the fence.Â
14:35 PM
0.4 Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, no run, Too full, on off, Malan turns it to the man at mid-wicket.
14:34 PM
0.3 Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, leg byes, 4 runs, FOUR LEG BYES! A low full toss, angling down leg, Malan looks to flick it but misses and the ball brushes his pads. It races away from the fine leg fence for a boundary! A stifled appeal, but turned down.
14:33 PM
0.2 Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, 1 run, Good length, angling in, Salt tucks it to short mid-wicket for a quick single.
14:32 PM
wide
0.2 Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, wide, 1 run, Wide! Bowls it wide outside off, swinging away further, Salt offers no stroke.
14:31 PM
0.1 Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, no run, Starts with a length ball, some width on offer, Salt punches it but finds the man at point.
14:29 PM
Shakib Al HasanÂ says they will field first and they played really well in the last game. Adds that they will have to play good cricket as they are playing against the world champions. He says that they will give their best in this game and mentions one change in their side.
14:29 PM
We are all set. The players are out in the middle. Dawid MalanÂ and Philip SaltÂ to open for England. Taskin AhmedÂ to start with the ball. Let's play...
14:23 PM
Jos ButtlerÂ says they would have bowled first but he has not much luck with the toss. Adds they want to play good cricket, they have belief and are a good side who can win. Reckons BangladeshÂ have given a good fight. Informs they have made one change.
14:07 PM
England (PLAYING XI) - Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed (In for Mark Wood), Jofra Archer.
14:07 PM
Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
