Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
12:40 AM
Moeen AliÂ come into the attack.
12:39 AM
14.6 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, Lands it down leg, Rahim tickles it to fine leg for one.
12:39 AM
14.5 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Keeps it low, outside off, Rahim digs it to point.
12:38 AM
14.4 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Shorter and on off, Shanto pulls it to deep square leg for one.
12:37 AM
14.3 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, Bowls it on off, Rahim plays it to covers for one more.
12:37 AM
14.2 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Full and on off, Shanto guides it to covers for one.
12:36 AM
14.1 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, Fuller one, angling in, Rahim flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
12:35 AM
13.6 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Back of a length, on off, Shanto pulls it but finds the man at square leg.
12:35 AM
13.5 Jofra Archer to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, On a length and on off, Rahim punches it to covers for a single.
12:34 AM
FOUR
13.4 Jofra Archer to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR, FOUR! Edgy! Short and pace on. Rahim puts his bat and gets a thick outside edge as it races away from the third man fence.
12:33 AM
13.3 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, A single as this is played towards covers.
12:33 AM
13.2 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, On off, this is defended towards point.
12:32 AM
13.1 Jofra Archer to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, Too full, on middle, Rahim works it to mid-wicket for a single.
12:31 AM
12.6 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, Ends with a single as this is pulled towards the deep square leg region.Â
12:30 AM
12.5 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Some extra bounce, on off, Rahim fends it to covers.
12:29 AM
12.4 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Fuller one, angling in, Rahim blocks it back.
12:29 AM
12.3 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Too full and some width on offer, Rahim guides it to point for one more.
12:28 AM
12.2 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, Bowls it outside off, Rahim guides it to point for one.
12:28 AM
12.1 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, On off, 133.8 kph. Shanto pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
12:27 AM
11.6 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Good length, on off, Shanto tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
12:26 AM
FOUR
11.5 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR, FOUR! Some extra bounce, on off, Shanto pulls it in the gap. The fielder fumbles in the deep and oversteps the fence as it is called a boundary after the check.
12:25 AM
11.4 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Good length, on off, Shanto blocks it back.
12:24 AM
11.3 Jofra Archer to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, Bowls it on off, Rahim turns it to square leg for one.
12:24 AM
11.2 Jofra Archer to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Lands it on middle and leg, Rahim blocks it watchfully.
12:23 AM
11.1 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, On a length and just outside off, Shanto eases it to point.
12:22 AM
10.6 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Lands it on off, Shanto drills it to long off for one.
12:21 AM
10.5 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Bowls it just outside off, Shanto looks to go for a big heave but misses.
12:20 AM
10.4 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Too full, on off, Shanto taps it to the point fielder.
12:20 AM
10.3 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, A single as this is played towards point.
12:19 AM
10.2 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, On off, defended out.
12:19 AM
10.1 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, On off, this is defended towards point.
12:18 AM
End of powerplay 1.Â Four fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle now.
12:18 AM
9.6 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, On a length and on off, Shanto blocks it solidly.
12:17 AM
9.5 Jofra Archer to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, Short, on off, Rahim mistimes his pull. It carries and lands safely at mid-wicket. They cross.
12:16 AM
9.4 Jofra Archer to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Good length, angling in, Rahim covers his line and blocks it away.
12:16 AM
9.3 Jofra Archer to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Shorter again, Rahim fends it back towards the bowler.
12:15 AM
9.2 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Short, on off, Shanto slaps it to covers for a single.
12:14 AM
9.1 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, On off, kept out.
12:13 AM
8.6 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, On a length, angling in, Rahim blocks it to short covers.Â
12:13 AM
8.5 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Good length, around off, Rahim blocks it back.Â
12:12 AM
FOUR
8.4 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR, FOUR! Fine timing. Fuller one and some width on offer, Rahim gets low and creams it past covers for a boundary.
12:11 AM
wide
8.4 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, wide, 1 run, Wide! Bowls it down leg, Rahim misses his flick.
12:10 AM
8.3 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, On a length and on off, Rahim taps it to the man at point.
12:10 AM
8.2 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Good length, angling in, Rahim blocks it solidly.
12:09 AM
8.1 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Too full and on middle, Rahim covers his line and blocks it away.
12:08 AM
7.6 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Good length, angling in, Shanto miscues his flick back towards the bowler. A maiden from Archer to start with!
12:08 AM
7.5 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Make it five dots as a fuller one is again blocked towards point.
12:07 AM
7.4 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Goes fuller again, Shanto blocks it to point again. Four dots now.
12:06 AM
7.3 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Drags his length back a bit, Shanto blocks it to point.
12:06 AM
7.2 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Another one outside off, Shanto blocks it to backward point.
12:05 AM
7.1 Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Too full and outside off, Shanto guides it to the point fielder.
12:04 AM
6.6 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Lands it outside off, Rahim defends it to short covers. Ends with a dot.
12:03 AM
FOUR
6.5 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot. Errs his line and bowls it down leg, Rahim flicks it past fine leg as the ball races away from the fence. A rare boundary!
12:02 AM
6.4 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Lands it outside off, Rahim plays it to the man at point.
12:02 AM
6.3 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Too full and on off, Rahim plays it uppishly towards mid on. Dot.
12:01 AM
6.2 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Lands it outside off, Rahim looks to slap it but gets beaten.
12:01 AM
6.1 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, 2 runs, Shorter and on off, Rahim mistimes his pull and just gets away with it. It lands safely at mid on as they collect two.
12:00 AM
5.6 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length ball, outside off, Shanto slaps it to point.
11:59 AM
5.5 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run, This is full and outside off,Â Rahim steers it to third man for a single.
11:59 AM
5.4 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, On off, kept out.
11:58 AM
5.3 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, A run after more than 10 balls. Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
11:57 AM
5.2 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Another dot! Short in length and on off, Shanto mistimes his pull to mid on.Â
11:57 AM
5.1 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length ball, outside off, Shanto taps it to cover.
11:56 AM
4.6 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Maiden from Curran! A length ball, outside off,Â Rahim has a poke at it but misses.Â
11:55 AM
4.5 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Around off,Â Rahim defends it out.
11:54 AM
4.4 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Make it four! Length and on off, stroked to point.
11:54 AM
4.3 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, This one lands on off and nips away.Â Rahim looks to defend but misses. Three dots now.
11:53 AM
4.2 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Curran goes very full and outside off,Â Rahim jams it out to cover.
11:53 AM
4.1 Sam Curran to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, Length ball, around off, knocked to cover.
11:52 AM
3.6 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Just two off the over! Cannot find the gap! Full and outside off, it is pushed to point.
11:51 AM
3.5 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, On middle, Shanto keeps it out.
11:51 AM
3.4 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, This is full and outside off, Shanto drops it to point.
11:50 AM
3.3 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, 1 run,Â Rahim is off the mark! Length and on middle,Â Rahim flicks it to square leg for one.
11:49 AM
3.2 Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, On a length and on off,Â Rahim defends.
11:49 AM
3.1 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Length and on middle, nudged to square leg for one.
11:47 AM
out
2.6 Sam Curran to Tamim Iqbal, out, OUT! GONE! Curran gets the big wicket now. He is delivering up front. This is full and on middle, tails in and then swings away.Â Iqbal steps across to flick but gets a leading edge to point where James VinceÂ takes a sharp catch to his right.
11:46 AM
2.5 Sam Curran to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, This one swings away, outside off. Shanto looks to push but gets an outside edge to third man for one.Â
11:45 AM
2.4 Sam Curran to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length ball, outside off, blocked out.
11:44 AM
FOUR
2.3 Sam Curran to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR, FOUR! Shot! Too full and on off, Shanto flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
11:44 AM
2.2 Sam Curran to Tamim Iqbal, 5 runs, FIVE RUNS! On middle, this is hit to square leg for a single.Â Iqbal rushes across and makes his ground. The fielder misses his shy. The ball might have spun off the deck as it goes past the back up fielder and allÂ the way across to the fence.
11:43 AM
FOUR
2.1 Sam Curran to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Full and outside off, swings away.Â Iqbal leans and drives it to mid off for a boundary.
11:42 AM
1.6 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Just one off the over! Superb start by England! On the pads, Shanto tucks to square leg.
11:41 AM
1.5 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Outside off, guided straight to point.
11:41 AM
1.4 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Goes full and outside off. Shanto defends again.
11:40 AM
1.3 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, On a length and on off, Shanto blocks.
11:39 AM
1.2 Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Good length ball, outside off, Shanto looks to push at it but misses.
11:38 AM
1.1 Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, Length ball, outside off,Â Iqbal taps it to third man for a single.
11:38 AM
Chris WoakesÂ to bowl now.
11:37 AM
0.6 Sam Curran to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Length and on off, kept out.
11:37 AM
wide
0.6 Sam Curran to Najmul Hossain Shanto, wide, 1 run, This is full and swings away too much, left alone for a wide.
11:34 AM
out
0.5 Sam Curran to Litton Das, out, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Curran continues to enjoy this series. A length ball, angles it across, outside off. Das has a soft poke at it and gets an outside edge to the keeper, Jos ButtlerÂ who makes no mistake. Perfect start for England.
11:34 AM
0.4 Sam Curran to Litton Das, no run, A length ball, just outside off, Das punches but finds cover.
11:33 AM
0.3 Sam Curran to Litton Das, no run, A bit of swing, this one lands around off. Das blocks on the deck.
11:33 AM
0.2 Sam Curran to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, BangladeshÂ are underway! A length ball, around off,Â Iqbal nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
11:33 AM
0.1 Sam Curran to Tamim Iqbal, no run, On a length and around off.Â Iqbal defends it out.
11:30 AM
We are set. The players are out in the middle. Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ to open for the Bangla Tigers. Sam CurranÂ to bowl first.
11:29 AM
Jos ButtlerÂ says they would have bowled first. Informs Rehan AhmedÂ will make his debut. Says they want to improve game by game. Informs about other changes as well.
11:23 AM
Tamim IqbalÂ says the wicket is dry and will help the spinners. Hopes his batting department clicks today. Informs Ebadot HossainÂ is in for Taskin Ahmed.
11:11 AM
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler (C?WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.
11:11 AM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.
