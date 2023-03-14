LIVE NOW
Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
14:59 PM
6.4 Rehan Ahmed to Litton Das, No run.
14:59 PM
6.3 Rehan Ahmed to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, Outside off, a googly,Â Talukdar knocks it to cover for one.
14:59 PM
6.2 Rehan Ahmed to Rony Talukdar, no run, This is wide of off.Â Talukdar slashes and misses.
14:59 PM
6.1 Rehan Ahmed to Rony Talukdar, 2 runs, Outside off, pushed through covers for a couple.
14:57 PM
5.6 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, no run, Shorter and outside off, nips away. Das keeps it out.
14:57 PM
5.5 Jofra Archer to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, On the hips,Â Talukdar tucks to square leg for a single. Das and Jofra ArcherÂ collide but that is fault of no one.
14:56 PM
5.4 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, 1 run, Full and on off, driven to mid off for a sharp single.Â
14:55 PM
5.3 Jofra Archer to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, Jofra ArcherÂ is controlling his emotion, he wants to scream loudly after seeing the last two balls. Short and on off,Â Talukdar looks to pull but gets a top edge to shirt third man where Rehan AhmedÂ drops a sitter.Â
14:54 PM
FOUR
5.2 Jofra Archer to Rony Talukdar, FOUR, FOUR! Played so well! Short and on middle.Â Talukdar pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Ben DuckettÂ runs to his left but fumbles to stop it. Need to do better.
14:54 PM
5.1 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, 1 run, This is full and around off, Das inside edges it to square leg for one.
14:52 PM
4.6 Adil Rashid to Rony Talukdar, no run, Full and on off, defended out. Much better end to the over.Â
14:52 PM
4.5 Adil Rashid to Rony Talukdar, no run, This one spins away, full and outside off.Â Talukdar looks to reverse sweep but misses.
14:52 PM
wide
4.5 Adil Rashid to Rony Talukdar, wide, 1 run, Wide! Another goodly down the leg side, left alone.
14:52 PM
4.4 Adil Rashid to Rony Talukdar, no run, A googly, full and outside off.Â Talukdar fails to read as he looks to sweep.
14:51 PM
4.3 Adil Rashid to Litton Das, 1 run, On middle, worked to square leg for a single.
14:51 PM
FOUR
4.2 Adil Rashid to Litton Das, FOUR, FOUR! Boundaries keep on coming for Bangladesh! This is full and around off. Das sweeps it to square leg for four.
14:50 PM
4.1 Adil Rashid to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, Flat and on middle, nudged to square leg for one.
14:49 PM
3.6 Jofra Archer to Rony Talukdar, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Angling on the pads,Â Talukdar fails to tuck and it goes to square leg for a single.
14:49 PM
3.5 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, 1 run, On off, dropped to point for a single. The fielder has a shy at the batter's end but misses. Tell you what, he was a goner if that hit the stumps.
14:48 PM
FOUR
3.4 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Das sees the short ball and sits back, he hits this over point and bags a boundary.
14:47 PM
wide
3.4 Jofra Archer to Litton Das, wide, 1 run, Wide! Too many wides from England already! Short and angling down. Das misses his pull shot.
14:46 PM
3.3 Jofra Archer to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, Jofra ArcherÂ keeps it short and on middle,Â Talukdar pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
14:46 PM
3.2 Jofra Archer to Rony Talukdar, no run, Sharp bounce there. Short and on off,Â Talukdar punches it to cover.Â
14:46 PM
3.1 Jofra Archer to Rony Talukdar, no run, Short in length and outside off,Â Talukdar looks to push but misses.
14:44 PM
2.6 Adil Rashid to Litton Das, no run, Tossed up on off, Das tucks it to mid on. Just 4 from it. Better from England.
14:44 PM
2.5 Adil Rashid to Litton Das, no run, Too full and on middle, Das leans and blocks.
14:43 PM
2.4 Adil Rashid to Litton Das, no run, On middle, kept out.
14:43 PM
wide
2.4 Adil Rashid to Litton Das, wide, 1 run, Wide! Very close! This one spins around leg, Das steps across to sweep but misses. There is sharp turn here.
14:43 PM
2.3 Adil Rashid to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
14:42 PM
wide
2.3 Adil Rashid to Rony Talukdar, wide, 1 run, Wide! This one goes down the leg side.Â Talukdar lets it go.
14:42 PM
2.2 Adil Rashid to Litton Das, 1 run, A quicker ball, around off, Das dabs it to point for a single.
14:41 PM
2.1 Adil Rashid to Litton Das, no run, Floated on off, Das keeps it out.
14:40 PM
FOUR
1.6 Chris Woakes to Rony Talukdar, FOUR, FOUR! 12 runs off the over! This is outside off on the shorter side,Â Talukdar slams it over mid off for a boundary.
14:40 PM
1.5 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, 1 run, Length and on off, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
14:39 PM
1.4 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, 2 runs, On middle, this is hit to deep square leg for a couple.
14:38 PM
1.3 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, no run, Length and on off, tails in and stays low. Das defends.
14:37 PM
FOUR
1.2 Chris Woakes to Litton Das, FOUR, FOUR! Off the edge! Length and on middle. Das looks to paddle but gets a top edge behind the keeper and it races to the fence.
14:37 PM
1.1 Chris Woakes to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, Around off, worked through covers for a single.
14:36 PM
Chris WoakesÂ to bowl from the other end.
14:35 PM
0.6 Sam Curran to Litton Das, no run, Three dots to end the over! Length and outside off, tapped to point.
14:35 PM
0.5 Sam Curran to Litton Das, no run, This one swings back in around off, Das defends it out.
14:34 PM
0.4 Sam Curran to Litton Das, no run, On a length and on middle, blocked out.
14:34 PM
0.3 Sam Curran to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, Outside off, guided through covers for a single.
14:33 PM
FOUR
0.2 Sam Curran to Rony Talukdar, FOUR, FOUR!Â Talukdar is off the mark as well! On the pads, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
14:32 PM
0.1 Sam Curran to Litton Das, 1 run, Length ball, outside off, Das punches it to point and gets off the mark with a single.
14:32 PM
wide
0.1 Sam Curran to Litton Das, wide, 1 run, Wide! Short in length and down leg. Das looks to flick but misses. BangladeshÂ are underway.
14:29 PM
We are all set. The English players are out in the middle. Litton DasÂ and Rony TalukdarÂ to open for the home team. Sam CurranÂ to bowl first! Let's play...
14:29 PM
Shakib Al HasanÂ says it is a better wicket and is looking forward to put a decent score on the board. Adds they want to build on this momentum. Informs they have made two changes.Â
14:29 PM
Jos ButtlerÂ says they will bowl first because it gives them a chance to win. Adds they bowled well in the last game and hopes to do the same. Reckons players need to take individual responsibility and play a big innings.
14:09 PM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das (WK), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam.
14:09 PM
England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.
