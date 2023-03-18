LIVE NOW
Live score Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
13:49 PM
3.3 Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 runs, Fuller one around pads, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ flicks this wide of deep square leg for a couple.
13:49 PM
3.2 Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 runs, On alength around pads, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ places this to the vacant deep square leg and takes a couple.
13:48 PM
3.1 Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Fuller on around off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ blocks this out.
13:47 PM
2.6 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, On a length on top of off, Litton DasÂ defends this of the back foot for no run.
13:46 PM
2.5 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 3 runs, Too full around off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pushes this wide of cover and they run 3 for this. Good effort in the field to save 1 run for the team.
13:46 PM
2.4 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Fuller outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
13:45 PM
wide
2.4 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, wide, 1 run, Wide! On a length angling away from the batter. This was way too wide and Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves this. Wide signaled by the umpire.
13:44 PM
Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ comes in at number 3.
13:44 PM
out
2.3 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, out, OUT! TAKEN AT FIRST SLIP! BangladeshÂ lose an early wicket and the crowd has gone completely silent here. Fuller one outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ chases this and gets an outside edge that flies to Paul StirlingÂ at first slip. Sterling makes no mistake and accepts this gift from Tamim to dismiss him. Mark AdairÂ makes an instant impact here. Can IrelandÂ build on this early wicket?
13:43 PM
2.2 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Full and wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ lets this go to the keeper. A hint of movement here.
13:43 PM
2.1 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run,Â Full and wide outside off, Tamim mishits this in front of square on the on side for no run.
13:41 PM
FOUR
1.6 Graham Hume to Litton Das, FOUR, FOUR! A bit short, outside off. Litton DasÂ rocks back and slashes it hard through covers. It races away to the fence.
13:40 PM
1.5 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run,Â Fuller around pads, Tamim guides this off his hips to fine leg for a single.
13:40 PM
1.4 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run,Â On a length outside off, Tamim leaves this for the keeper to collect.
13:40 PM
1.3 Graham Hume to Litton Das, 1 run,Â Fuller delivery down leg, Litton works this to fine leg for a single.
13:40 PM
1.2 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run,Â On a length around pads, Tamim flicks this to square leg and takes a single.
13:40 PM
1.1 Graham Hume to Litton Das, 1 run, Full, on the pads, Das clips it to the leg side for one.
13:36 PM
Graham HumeÂ to start with the second new ball from the other end.
13:35 PM
0.6 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller and on middle, Tamim IqbalÂ tucks this to square leg for nothing to end the first over.
13:35 PM
0.5 Mark Adair to Litton Das, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ drives this and the fielder at cover-point spills this as they take a single.
13:34 PM
0.4 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Good length delivery outside off, Litton DasÂ presents full face of his bat as he defends this too.
13:34 PM
0.3 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, On a length on top of off, Litton DasÂ defends this on the off side for no run.
13:33 PM
0.2 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, Back of a length around pads, Tamim IqbalÂ tucks this to square leg for a single. First runs off the bat.
13:32 PM
wide
0.2 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, wide, 5 runs, 5 Wides! Fuller one wide down leg, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to flick but misses out and the keeper misses this too. Five wides.
13:32 PM
0.1 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run,Â On a length outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to poke but leaves it right at the end.
13:30 PM
The match is set to begin. IrelandÂ players make their way out on the field. Followed by Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ who walk out to open for Bangladesh. It will be Mark AdairÂ to start with the first new ball.
13:27 PM
Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Bangladesh, is in for a chat. He says that he does not mind batting first. The wicket looks good with some grass on it. Adds that the dressing room is really happy with the momentum on their side. Mentions that it is all about getting off to a solid start with the blade.
13:26 PM
Andy Balbirnie, the Irish skipper is in for a chat. HeÂ says they will bowl first as the wicket looks really good and later there will be dew as well. He adds that theÂ venue is really good as he has been part of the BPL recently and knows that these the track here stays true.
13:18 PM
BangladeshÂ (Playing XI) - Tamim IqbalÂ (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy (On ODI debut), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.
13:16 PM
IrelandÂ (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny,Â Andy BalbirnieÂ (C), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan TuckerÂ (WK), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume.
