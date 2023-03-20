LIVE NOW
Live score Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
14:32 PM
12.5 Curtis Campher to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, 1 run.
14:32 PM
12.4 Curtis Campher to Litton Das, 1 run, 1 run.
14:31 PM
12.3 Curtis Campher to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Is that a drop?Â
14:30 PM
12.2 Curtis Campher to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Curtis CampherÂ nails the yorker this time, on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ digs it out towards short mid-wicket.
14:30 PM
12.1 Curtis Campher to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Short of a length and outside off, angling away, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ slashes, but misses.
14:29 PM
11.6 Matthew Humphreys to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, A single to end the over as this short delivery it flicked through square leg by Shanto.
14:29 PM
11.5 Matthew Humphreys to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 runs, Tossed up, full and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives it wide of long off for a brace.
14:28 PM
11.4 Matthew Humphreys to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Just short! Matthew HumphreysÂ continues to bowl short, on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ moves abck ad tucks it uppishly towards shrot mid-wicket, but it falls just short.
14:27 PM
11.3 Matthew Humphreys to Litton Das, 1 run, Another short delivery, on off, Litton DasÂ cuts it towards deep point for a run.
14:27 PM
11.2 Matthew Humphreys to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Short again and on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ nudges it off the back foot wide of short mid-wicket for a run.
14:26 PM
11.1 Matthew Humphreys to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Matthew HumphreysÂ begins with a short delivery, on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ moves back and forces it towards short mid-wicket.
14:26 PM
Debutant Matthew HumphreysÂ comes into the attack now.
14:24 PM
10.6 Curtis Campher to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Fullish and on leg, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ flicks it through square leg for one.
14:24 PM
10.5 Curtis Campher to Litton Das, 1 run, Short of a length and around off, Litton DasÂ gets surprsied by the extra bounce, but manages to guide it past point for another run.
14:23 PM
10.4 Curtis Campher to Litton Das, no run, Back of a length and on off, Litton DasÂ punches it towards short covers again.
14:23 PM
10.3 Curtis Campher to Litton Das, no run, On a length and on off, Litton DasÂ pushes it towards short covers.
14:22 PM
10.2 Curtis Campher to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Fuller one and on middle, shaping in, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket for a run.
14:21 PM
10.1 Curtis Campher to Litton Das, 1 run, Goes a bit fuller and around off, Litton DasÂ steers it towards deep point for a single.
14:21 PM
wide
10.1 Curtis Campher to Litton Das, wide, 1 run, Curtis CampherÂ starts off with a wide! He bowls this back of a length, but well outside off, Litton DasÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
14:19 PM
Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ walks out to bat at number 3. Curtis CampherÂ comes into the attack for IrelandÂ as well.
14:18 PM
out
9.6 Graham Hume to Litton Das, out, OUT! RUN-OUT! Fuller one around pads, Litton DasÂ flicks this to short fine leg and runs for this, the skipper Tamim IqbalÂ runs too and is well short of his crease. A mix-up between the two experienced heads of BangladeshÂ gifts the visitors their first wicket. Brilliant fielding effort by Mark AdairÂ as he hits the bull's eye.
14:17 PM
9.5 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, On a length around middle, Tamim IqbalÂ tucks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14:17 PM
9.4 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Full and wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ drives this and finds the fielder at extra cover for no run.
14:16 PM
FOUR
9.3 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! Skipper is gaining confidence with each stroke. Overpitched outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ plays the cover drive to perfection for a boundary.
14:15 PM
9.2 Graham Hume to Litton Das, 1 run, Fuller one outside off, Litton DasÂ drives this wide of mid off for a single.
14:15 PM
9.1 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, On a length around middle, Litton DasÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
14:14 PM
FOUR
8.6 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! Too short and wide of off, Tamim IqbalÂ hops on his back foot and carves this away from the fielder at cover-point for a boundary.
14:13 PM
8.5 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ hits this from the inside of his bat as the short mid-wicket collects this.
14:12 PM
8.4 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Short-pitched delivery body bound, Tamim IqbalÂ pulls this and finds the fielder at square leg for no run.
14:11 PM
8.3 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, 2 runs, Fortune favoring the brave here. Fuller one around off, Tamim IqbalÂ loses his body shape as he looks to slog this. Tamim IqbalÂ gets a leading edge that falls short of third man and they run a couple.
14:11 PM
8.2 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, On a length around middle, Tamim IqbalÂ defends this solidly from behind for no run.
14:10 PM
8.1 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Short and wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ cuts this off the back foot towards point.
14:09 PM
7.6 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ drives this wide of mid off and takes a single. 12 runs coming off the 8th over.
14:08 PM
7.5 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller around pads, Tamim IqbalÂ tucks this on the on side but finds the fielder at short mid-wicket.
14:08 PM
7.4 Graham Hume to Litton Das, 1 run, On a length going down leg, Litton DasÂ flicks this to fine leg for a single.
14:07 PM
7.3 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, Back of a length around waist, Litton DasÂ defends this off the front foot.
14:06 PM
FOUR
7.2 Graham Hume to Litton Das, FOUR, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. On a length around pads, Litton DasÂ charges down the wicket and slogs this to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
14:05 PM
SIX
7.1 Graham Hume to Litton Das, SIX, SIX! First maximum of the day. Fuller one on off, Litton DasÂ shimmies down the track and lofts this over cover for a maximum. Runs beginning to flow now.Â
14:04 PM
6.6 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Full and wide of off, Tamim IqbalÂ leaves this too.
14:03 PM
6.5 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller one swinging away from the batter, Tamim IqbalÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
14:02 PM
6.4 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Back of a length on top of off, Tamim IqbalÂ pushes this to mid off for no run.
14:02 PM
FOUR
6.3 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! First stroke in aggression and a fruitful one too. Fuller one around off, Tamim IqbalÂ advances down the track and smashes this over the bowler's head for a boundary.
14:01 PM
6.2 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ leaves this for the keeper.
14:01 PM
6.1 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, That's a perfect length to a left-hander. On a length around that corridor of uncertainty, Tamim IqbalÂ gets forward to defend but gets beaten on his outside edge.Â
13:59 PM
5.6 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, Fuller one around off, Litton DasÂ gets a thickish edge that falls in front of point for no run.
13:59 PM
5.5 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, Full and wide of off, Litton DasÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
13:58 PM
5.4 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, Back of a length around off, Litton DasÂ pushes this to point. Harry TectorÂ fields brilliantly to save a certain boundary.
13:57 PM
5.3 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ walks down the track to defend but gets beaten.
13:56 PM
5.2 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ advances down the track for a big heave but misses out completely.Â
13:56 PM
5.1 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ defends this off the front foot.
13:55 PM
4.6 Mark Adair to Litton Das, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye. On a length around the waist, Litton DasÂ clips this off his pads to square leg for a single.
13:54 PM
4.5 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, Inswinging full toss on middle, Tamim IqbalÂ flicks this to fine leg for a single.
13:53 PM
4.4 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller one outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
13:52 PM
FOUR
4.3 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, FOUR! First boundary of the game as Tamim IqbalÂ flicks this fine. Fuller around pads, Tamim IqbalÂ has flicked this to fine leg for a boundary.
13:52 PM
4.2 Mark Adair to Litton Das, 3 runs, Fuller one around off, Litton DasÂ looks to flick across the line but gets a top edge going past the cover-point region for 3 runs.
13:51 PM
4.1 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Fuller one around middle, Litton DasÂ tucks this to short mid-wicket for no run.
13:49 PM
3.6 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller one angling away from the batter, Tamim IqbalÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
13:49 PM
3.5 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller one outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ drives this and finds the fielder at cover for no run. Good effort in the field.
13:48 PM
3.4 Graham Hume to Litton Das, 1 run, Short and wide of off, Litton DasÂ guides this to third man for a single.
13:48 PM
3.3 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, Back of a length around off, Litton DasÂ pushes this to cover-point for no run.
13:47 PM
3.2 Graham Hume to Litton Das, no run, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ defends this to short cover.
13:46 PM
3.1 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, On a length around pads, Tamim IqbalÂ tucks this wide of square leg and takes a single.
13:45 PM
2.6 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Full and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ lets this go. Back-to-back maiden overs.
13:45 PM
2.5 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Back of a length on top of middle, Litton DasÂ defends this back to the bowler.
13:44 PM
2.4 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Full and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ leaves this all alone for the keeper to collect.
13:43 PM
2.3 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Back of a length around off, Litton DasÂ gets behind this and defends this of the front foot.
13:43 PM
2.2 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Good length delivery outside off, Litton DasÂ looks to defend this but gets beaten on his outside edge. Mark AdairÂ is bowling on aÂ perfect spot.
13:42 PM
2.1 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Ona length outside off, Litton DasÂ looks to block but gets beaten by the late movement.
13:41 PM
1.6 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller around off, Tamim IqbalÂ strides forward and defends this for no run. Maiden over to start for Graham Hume.
13:41 PM
1.5 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Full and wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to drive but mishits this back to the bowler for no run.
13:40 PM
1.4 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, On a length around pads, Tamim IqbalÂ defends this in front of square on the on side.
13:39 PM
1.3 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Fuller around middle, Tamim IqbalÂ tucks this to square leg for no run.
13:39 PM
1.2 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, Touch fuller around off, Tamim IqbalÂ blocks this out solidly from behind.
13:39 PM
1.1 Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal, no run, On a length outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ leans ahead to block but gets hit on his glove.
13:37 PM
Who will bowl from the other end?
13:37 PM
0.6 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on his outside edge.
13:36 PM
0.5 Mark Adair to Litton Das, 2 runs, Buzzers! This is on a good length and on middle, shaping in, Litton DasÂ looks to block it, but gets an inside edge towards square leg as the batters sets off for the run, the fielder hits the stumps at the batter's end as the ball deflects to the deep and the batters steal another run.
13:36 PM
0.4 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Back of a length around middle, Litton DasÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
13:34 PM
0.3 Mark Adair to Litton Das, no run, Fuller one around pads with a bit of movement on this, Litton DasÂ looks to tuck this on the on side but gets beaten asÂ the ball has hit his front pad. Loud appeal from the visitors but the umpire has turned this down. Andy BalbirnieÂ asks for a review here. The ultra-edge shows a spike when the ball passes his bat hence IrelandÂ loses a review and the umpire has been asked to stay with his original decision.
13:32 PM
0.2 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, 1 run, Fuller around middle, Tamim IqbalÂ gets behind this and flicks this to fine leg for a single. Tamim IqbalÂ gets off the mark and so does Bangladesh.
13:31 PM
0.1 Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, no run, On a length around pads, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to play across but gets a leading edge to point for no run. A hint of movement early on.
13:31 PM
We are all set to start! The players are already out in the middle. Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ are the two openers for Bangladesh. Mark AdairÂ has the new ball in hand and in raring to go. Let's play...
13:29 PM
Tamim Iqbal, the captain of BangladeshÂ says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they have been doing quiet well and there are one or two players reting for them. Tells that he don't really sets targets and says they will have to bat well in the first 15 overs and then take it from there.
13:28 PM
Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of IrelandÂ saysÂ they will bowl first as the conditions are a bit more overcast and the wicket has been undercover so a bit more movement early on. On missing key players he says that the workload needs to be managed and the players missing out is not an issue as it gives opportunities to other players. We have got one change as Matthew Humphreys makes his ODI debut.
13:28 PM
PITCH REPORT - Athar Ali Khan is pitchside. He says that the conditions are a bit gloomy and overcast with a lot of cloud cover. Adds that there is a bit of grass on it and it usually is good for batting. Tells that the seamers can get some help of they pitch in the right areas.
13:12 PM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud (In for Mustafizur Rahman).Â
13:12 PM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume.
