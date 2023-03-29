Advertisement
Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
13:24 PM
Well, the rain has arrived, it is quite heavy and the covers are on. We might be in for a delayed start.
13:09 PM
Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Litton Das (WK), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
13:09 PM
Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Benjamin White.
