Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Updated: March 29, 2023 1:24 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

NEW UPDATES

13:24 PM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Well, the rain has arrived, it is quite heavy and the covers are on. We might be in for a delayed start.

13:09 PM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Litton Das (WK), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

13:09 PM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Benjamin White.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs NAM 5 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek
Live Score-Canada vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs USA 4 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I Chattogram: Match Delayed Due To Rain
Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Bangladesh vs Ireland, At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, 1:30 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs NAM 5 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Live Cricket Score an...

Live Score-Canada vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN vs USA 4 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Canada vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAN...

LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I Chattogram: Match Delayed Due To Rain

LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I Chattogram: Match Delayed Due...

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Rohit Sharma Makes A Massive Remark On MS Dhoni's Retirement, Says 'He is Fit, He Will Continue To Play'

Rohit Sharma Makes A Massive Remark On MS Dhoni's Retirement...

Advertisement