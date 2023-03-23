Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

LIVE NOW
14:11 PM
2.1 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, No run.
14:10 PM
1.6 Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, 1 run, Good length delivery around off, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to roll his wrists but gets a leading edge toward third man for a single.
14:09 PM
1.5 Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, no run, On a length around off, Stephen DohenyÂ blocks this back to the bowler.
14:09 PM
1.4 Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, no run, On a length around off, Stephen DohenyÂ blocks this out in front of him.
14:08 PM
1.3 Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, no run, Full and wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ strides forward and leaves this for the keeper to collect.
14:07 PM
1.2 Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, no run, On a length around middle, Stephen DohenyÂ rolls this to mid on.
14:07 PM
1.1 Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, no run, Fuller and just wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to drive but gets beaten by the late movement on this.
14:06 PM
Taskin AhmedÂ to steam in from the other end.
14:05 PM
0.6 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, 3 runs, Full and wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ drives this through cover and collects three runs here. Good effort in the field by skipper Tamim IqbalÂ to chase this down and save one run for his team.
14:04 PM
0.5 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, no run, On a length around off, Stephen DohenyÂ defends this off the front foot.
14:04 PM
0.4 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, no run, Fuller around middle, Stephen DohenyÂ pushes this to mid on for no run.
14:04 PM
0.3 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, no run, On a length angling down leg, Shapes away from the batter after pitching, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to block but gets beaten on the outside edge.
14:03 PM
0.2 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, no run, Full and wide outside off, Stephen DohenyÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
14:02 PM
0.1 Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, no run, Short and wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to poke but misses out.
14:02 PM
We are ready for the start of play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Bangladesh. Paul StirlingÂ and Stephen DohenyÂ are the openers for Ireland. Hasan MahmudÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
14:02 PM
Bangladesh's skipper Tamim IqbalÂ says that there was plenty in it for the seamers early on in the last game and it should be the same in this game as well. Adds that they have three spinners to help in the middle overs and hopes they can restrict Ireland to a low total. Mentions that a washout happens in an international game and it is what it is. Informs that they have one change in the side.
14:01 PM
Andy Balbirnie, the captain of IrelandÂ says they will bat first as they want to change things from the first two games. He adds that in the second ODI there was rain and the wicket has been under cover for long and they are a bit uncertain on what to do but they will go with batting first. He closes by saying that theyÂ would like to win and close the series on a high.
13:58 PM
PITCH REPORT - Atar Ali Khan is pitchside. He says that the surface is the same one as the second game and BangladeshÂ put up a big total and there isn't much difference in the surface for this game as well. Adds that the sun is out but it has been wet in the last couple of days and there are dark patches on the deck and reckons the first 10 overs will be crucial.
13:41 PM
Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, and Matthew Humphreys,
13:41 PM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan (in place of Yasir Ali), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, and Nasum Ahmed.
