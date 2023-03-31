Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

LIVE NOW
14:18 PM
9.2 Matthew Humphreys to Taskin Ahmed, No run.
14:17 PM
Time for a Drinks break. IrelandÂ holds a firm grip of this game as they have sent back more than half of the opponent batters back in the dugout with not many on board. Bangladesh players are finding it hardÂ to build a partnership and are drifting well behind in this game. Taskin AhmedÂ walks out next to bat.
14:15 PM
out
9.1 Matthew Humphreys to Rishad Hossain, out, OUT! TIMBER! The T20I debutant for IrelandÂ strikes on his veryÂ first delivery and sends the Bangladeshi debutant back to the hut! Matthew HumphreysÂ floats this one full and into the stumps on a fuller length. Rishad HossainÂ continues to attack without having a look at the new bowler and misses the ball as he looks to hit across the line. The ball goes on to shatter the stumps and BangladeshÂ lose their sixth wicket. IrelandÂ have bowled wonderfully so far and have been helped heavily by some poor shot selectionby the BangladeshÂ batters.Â
14:14 PM
Matthew HumphreysÂ comes into the attack.
14:13 PM
FOUR
8.6 Harry Tector to Shamim Hossain, FOUR, FOUR! Shamim HossainÂ adopts the reverse sweep and gets good reward! This is full and outside the off stump. Shamim HossainÂ gets a glove past the keeper and the ball runs away fine for four runs. Useful runs for Bangladesh!
14:12 PM
8.5 Harry Tector to Rishad Hossain, 1 run, In line with the stums. Rishad HossainÂ tucks this to the deep and takes a single.Â
14:12 PM
wide
8.5 Harry Tector to Rishad Hossain, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Fires this one full and wide outside the off stump. Rishad HossainÂ leaves this one alone and the umpire indicates it is wide.Â
14:11 PM
8.4 Harry Tector to Shamim Hossain, 1 run, A tad bit short once again and outside the off stump. Shamim HossainÂ cuts this to deep point for another run.Â
14:10 PM
8.3 Harry Tector to Rishad Hossain, 1 run, Tosses this one full and on a leg-stump line. Rishad HossainÂ shimmies down the wicket and flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for one.Â
14:10 PM
8.2 Harry Tector to Rishad Hossain, no run, Slightly short and outside off. Rishad HossainÂ keeps this out towards backward point.Â
14:09 PM
8.1 Harry Tector to Shamim Hossain, 1 run, Harry TectorÂ loops this one full and outside the off pole. Shamim HossainÂ strokes this to deep cover for a single.Â
14:09 PM
Harry TectorÂ (2-0-16-1) replaces Benjamin White.
14:08 PM
7.6 Curtis Campher to Shamim Hossain, 1 run, On a good length this time and outside off. Shamim HossainÂ dabs this towards cover and sets off for a single to retain strike.Â
14:07 PM
7.5 Curtis Campher to Shamim Hossain, no run, Continues to bowl on a shortish length and outside off. Shamim HossainÂ cuts this straight to the cover fielder.Â
14:07 PM
FOUR
7.4 Curtis Campher to Shamim Hossain, FOUR, FOUR! That is sheer power from Shamim Hossain! This is slightlly short an outside off. Shamim HossainÂ slaps this towards long off and collects four runs.Â
14:06 PM
7.3 Curtis Campher to Shamim Hossain, no run, This is back of a length as well and outside off. Shamim HossainÂ cross-bats this towards mid on for no run.Â
14:05 PM
7.2 Curtis Campher to Shamim Hossain, no run, Bangs this one short and just outside the off stump. Shamim HossainÂ shapes up for a pull shot but backs away at the last moment.Â
14:05 PM
7.1 Curtis Campher to Shamim Hossain, no run, Bowls this one a good length and in line with the stumps. Shamim HossainÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
14:04 PM
SIX
6.6 Benjamin White to Rishad Hossain, SIX, SIX! Tossed up on off, Rishad HossainÂ lofts this well over the bowler's head for a maximum. What a way to get your first runs in the T20IÂ career.
14:03 PM
6.5 Benjamin White to Rishad Hossain, no run, Wider outsie off on a fuller length. Rishad HossainÂ pushes this towards point.Â
14:03 PM
6.4 Benjamin White to Rishad Hossain, no run, Looped up full and in line with the stumps.. Rishad HossainÂ defends this back to the bowler.Â
14:02 PM
Debutant Rishad HossainÂ makes his way out in the middle to bat.
14:01 PM
out
6.3 Benjamin White to Towhid Hridoy, out, OUT! CAUGHT! BangladeshÂ are absolutely collapsing here! This is a really poor performance by the batters after the way the started this tour! Tosses up full and outside the off stump. Towhid HridoyÂ looks to go hard at the ball and gets a top edge that goes high towards mid-wicket. Harry TectorÂ makes no mistake holding onto this one and BangladeshÂ have lost half their side.Â
14:01 PM
6.2 Benjamin White to Towhid Hridoy, no run, Slightly short and angled into the stumps. Towhid HridoyÂ tucks this towards mid-wicket.Â
14:01 PM
6.1 Benjamin White to Towhid Hridoy, no run, Benjamin WhiteÂ bowls this short and wide outside off. Towhid HridoyÂ slaps this straight to cover.Â
14:01 PM
End of the Power Play. IrelandÂ is right on top with a firm grip on things at the moment. They have broken through the top order of BangladeshÂ and they are absolutely buzzing right now.
13:59 PM
5.6 Mark Adair to Shamim Hossain, no run, On a length angling away from the batter, Shamim HossainÂ looks to poke at this but misses out. BangladeshÂ ends up the Power Play with 41 for 4.
13:58 PM
Who will walk out now?
13:58 PM
out
5.5 Mark Adair to Shakib Al Hasan, out, OUT! TAKEN! For the first time on this tour,Â BangladeshÂ areÂ in trouble as they lose their 4th wicket inside the Powerplay. Short-pitched delivery body bound, Shakib Al HasanÂ looks to pull but ends up landing this straight in the hands of Benjamin WhiteÂ at mid-wicket.
13:57 PM
FOUR
5.4 Mark Adair to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR, FOUR! Well-controlled stroke for four. Short and ide of off, Shakib Al HasanÂ cuts this through the cover point region for a boundary. Shakib Al HasanÂ would be loving this much room offered to him.
13:56 PM
5.3 Mark Adair to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, Fuller one around off, Shakib Al HasanÂ drives this to mid off for no run.
13:56 PM
5.2 Mark Adair to Towhid Hridoy, 1 run, Back of a length around off, Towhid HridoyÂ punches this hard and wide of extra cover for a single.
13:55 PM
5.1 Mark Adair to Towhid Hridoy, no run, On a length outside off, Towhid HridoyÂ pushes this to cover for no run.
13:54 PM
4.6 Harry Tector to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, Full and wide of off, Shakib Al HasanÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
13:54 PM
4.5 Harry Tector to Towhid Hridoy, 1 run, Fuller one around middle, Towhid HridoyÂ glances this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13:53 PM
4.4 Harry Tector to Towhid Hridoy, no run, Quicker and fuller outside off, Towhid HridoyÂ slices this towards the fielder at point.
13:53 PM
SIX
4.3 Harry Tector to Towhid Hridoy, SIX, SIX! First maximum of the game. Tossed up around middle, Towhid HridoyÂ slog sweeps this over the fence at deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
13:52 PM
FOUR
4.2 Harry Tector to Towhid Hridoy, FOUR, FOUR! Edgesd and gone for four. Short in length outside off, Towhid HridoyÂ went after this slashing hard and managing to edge this past the keeper for a boundary.
13:51 PM
4.1 Harry Tector to Shakib Al Hasan, 1 run, Fuller one on off, Shakib Al HasanÂ chips this towards long off for a single.
13:50 PM
3.6 Curtis Campher to Towhid Hridoy, no run, On a length around off, Towhid HridoyÂ edges this onto his pads for no run.
13:49 PM
Towhid HridoyÂ is the new batter at the crease.Â
13:49 PM
out
3.5 Curtis Campher to Rony Talukdar, out, OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! BangladeshÂ are throwing their wickets away here! Fuller one angling in towards the batter, Rony TalukdarÂ slogs this searching for the fence but Mark AdairÂ was stationed perfectly at the deep mid-wicket fence, Adair collects this clean and Rony TalukdarÂ departs. IrelandÂ have their third wicket and will be absolutely thrilled with the start they have got.Â
13:48 PM
3.4 Curtis Campher to Rony Talukdar, no run, Bouncer, well-directed, Rony TalukdarÂ looks to pull but gets beaten by the pace on this.
13:47 PM
FOUR
3.3 Curtis Campher to Rony Talukdar, FOUR, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery around the waist, Rony TalukdarÂ pulls this over mid-wicket for a boundary. Easy pickings for Rony Talukdar.
13:46 PM
3.2 Curtis Campher to Shakib Al Hasan, 1 run, Good length delivery around off, Shakib Al HasanÂ slices this to deep backward point for a single.
13:46 PM
3.1 Curtis Campher to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, On a length around off, Rony TalukdarÂ pushes this to mid off for a single.
13:44 PM
The skipper Shakib Al HasanÂ strides out to the middle. Also, Curtis CampherÂ has been brought into the attack.
13:44 PM
out
2.6 Harry Tector to Najmul Hossain Shanto, out, OUT! TAKEN IN THE DEEP! Fuller one around middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looked to slog this over Curtis CampherÂ at deep mid-wicket but landed itÂ straight in his hands. Curtis CampherÂ juggled a bit but ended up collecting this cleanly. BangladeshÂ loses their second.
13:43 PM
2.5 Harry Tector to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Short in length outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ punches this straight to cover point.
13:43 PM
2.4 Harry Tector to Rony Talukdar, 1 run, Tossed up drifting in towards the batter, Rony TalukdarÂ lofts this just in front of George DockrellÂ at long on for a single.
13:43 PM
2.3 Harry Tector to Rony Talukdar, no run, Fuller and quicker through the air outside off, Rony TalukdarÂ looks to cut but gets beaten.
13:42 PM
2.2 Harry Tector to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Fuller one on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ reverse sweeps this wide of short third man for a single.
13:42 PM
2.1 Harry Tector to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 runs, Tossed up on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ lofts this over the bowler's head towards long off for a couple.
13:40 PM
FOUR
1.6 Mark Adair to Rony Talukdar, FOUR, FOUR! Width on offer and punished by Rony Talukdar. Short pitched delivery wide of off, Rony TalukdarÂ extends his arms and punches this solidly off the front foot piercing the gap at cover for a boundary.
13:39 PM
1.5 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, 1 run, Length dragged back a bit outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ slices this towards gully and collects a quick single.
13:38 PM
1.4 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, Fuller one on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
13:38 PM
1.3 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, On a length on top of off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this to the off side.
13:38 PM
1.2 Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, no run, On a length angling away from Najmul Hossain Shanto, he leaves this for the keeper to collect.
13:37 PM
Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ makes his way out at number 3.
13:36 PM
out
1.1 Mark Adair to Litton Das, out, OUT! CAUGHT! The tactic to put the point fielder in the deep has worked for the visitors! They have got the big wicket of the in-form Litton DasÂ early! Mark AdairÂ bowls this short and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ cuts this hard aerially andÂ finds George DockrellÂ on the fence at backward point. The Irish players are ecstatic as they have drawn first blood and this is just the start they would have been hoping for. BangladeshÂ will need to consolidate a bit here.Â
13:36 PM
Mark AdairÂ will share the new ball and bowl from the other end.Â
13:34 PM
0.6 Fionn Hand to Rony Talukdar, no run, Good length delivery just outside the off-stump line, Rony TalukdarÂ under edges this on a bounce back to the keeper.
13:34 PM
0.5 Fionn Hand to Rony Talukdar, no run, On a length wide of off, Rony TalukdarÂ looks to cut but misses out.
13:34 PM
FOUR
0.4 Fionn Hand to Rony Talukdar, FOUR, FOUR! Rony TalukdarÂ starts the same as his companion on the other end. Short and wide of off, Rony TalukdarÂ edges this over the head of gully for a boundary towards the third man region.
13:33 PM
0.3 Fionn Hand to Litton Das, 1 run, Back of a length outside off, Litton DasÂ pushes this to backward point for a single.
13:32 PM
0.2 Fionn Hand to Litton Das, no run, Full and just wide of off, Litton DasÂ drives this to extra cover.
13:32 PM
FOUR
0.1 Fionn Hand to Litton Das, FOUR, FOUR! That's the confidence Litton DasÂ is filled with right now. On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ shuffles to his off and ramps this away from short fine leg for a boundary. Perfect start for the hosts.
13:31 PM
We are all set for the game to begin. The umpires and the Irish players make their way out onto the field. Litton DasÂ and Rony TalukdarÂ will open the innings for BangladeshÂ and will want to get off to a good start. Fionn HandÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...Â
13:30 PM
Pitch Report - There is a bit of grass around but looks like a batting paradise. Batters should look to consolidate and not lose wickets early while pickingÂ the right balls to hit and have a solid defense. They will find the opportunity to score runs and pick up boundaries.Â
13:30 PM
Paul StirlingÂ the captain of IrelandÂ informsÂ that they have one change. Says that it is a used deck and they will sees what happens early on. Adds that runs are there to be had and theyÂ as batters need to see what has to be done.
13:29 PM
Shakib Al HasanÂ the skipper of BangladeshÂ says they would like to bat first as in the last two games they have done the same and it has worked well so the team would like to continue that. He adds that the side has a couple of changes with the leggy Rishad HossainÂ getting his maiden T20I cap for the national side. He closes by saying that the crowd has been supportive of the team and he expects exactly the same today.
13:12 PM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Benjamin White
13:12 PM
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam.
