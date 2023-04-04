Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

11/1 (4.1 Ovs)
Andy Balbirnie (C) 0*(0) 0x4, 0x6
James McCollum 6*(15) 0x4, 0x6
Shoriful Islam 2.1 - 0 - 3 - 1
Khaled Ahmed 2 - 0 - 8 - 0
9:52 AM
4.1 Shoriful Islam to Murray Commins, out, OUT! lbw b Shoriful Islam.
9:50 AM
3.6 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, no run, Another one outside off, not played at.
9:49 AM
3.5 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, no run, Outside off, left alone.
9:48 AM
3.4 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
9:47 AM
3.3 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, no run, Good length and on off, defended.
9:47 AM
3.2 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, FOUR, FOUR! Clipped away! First boundary of the game! On the pads, this is worked through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
9:46 AM
3.1 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, no run, On off, defended.
9:45 AM
2.6 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, Good length and on off, James looks to defend but this goes off the outside edge, it goes along the ground to second slip.
9:44 AM
2.5 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, Outside off, left alone.
9:44 AM
2.4 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, 2 runs, Shorter and on middle, James McCollum pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple.
9:43 AM
2.3 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, BEATEN AGAIN! Yet again this lands on off and then moves away. James McCollum looks to push at it but is beaten again.
9:42 AM
2.2 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, A lot better! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. James McCollum is beaten as he tries to defend.
9:41 AM
2.1 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, Bangladesh have been a little too wide outside off. Yet another that line and the batter does not play at it.
9:40 AM
1.6 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, no run, Another one outside the off pole. Murray Commins shoulders arms to this one.
9:40 AM
1.5 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, no run, Murray Commins with another leave as this is also bowled outside off.
9:39 AM
1.4 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, 1 run, Angled into the pads, James McCollum works it on the leg side and takes one.
9:38 AM
1.3 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, no run, Goes back to bowling it outside off, not played at.
9:38 AM
1.2 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, 2 runs, Two! Just outside off, James McCollum guides it past point for two.
9:37 AM
1.1 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, no run, Yet another leave as it is another harmless ball outside off.
9:37 AM
Khaled Ahmed to bowl from the other end then!
9:35 AM
0.6 Shoriful Islam to Murray Commins, no run, Yet another one outside off, not played at.
9:35 AM
0.5 Shoriful Islam to Murray Commins, no run, Just outside off yet again, not played at.
9:34 AM
0.4 Shoriful Islam to Murray Commins, no run, This starts off just outside off. Murray Commins shoulders arms to this one.
9:34 AM
0.3 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, 1 run, First run for James McCollum and Ireland are underway! On the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
9:33 AM
0.2 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, On middle, this time, slightly fuller. James McCollum looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
9:33 AM
0.1 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, A beauty to begin with! Length and around off, angles it away. James McCollum is beaten as he tries to defend.
9:31 AM
Time for the action to begin! The Bangladesh players make their way out to the middle. Murray Commins and James McCollum are the openers. Shoriful Islam to begin with.
9:15 AM
Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Benjamin White.
COMMENTS