Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Updated: April 4, 2023 9:52 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

  • Live Blog
IRE

11/1 (4.1 Ovs)

Andy Balbirnie (C) 0*(0) 0x4, 0x6

James McCollum 6*(15) 0x4, 0x6

Shoriful Islam 2.1 - 0 - 3 - 1

Khaled Ahmed 2 - 0 - 8 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

9:52 AM

out

4.1 Shoriful Islam to Murray Commins, out, OUT! lbw b Shoriful Islam.

9:50 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

3.6 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, no run, Another one outside off, not played at.

9:49 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

3.5 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, no run, Outside off, left alone.

9:48 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

3.4 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, 1 run, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.

9:47 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

3.3 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, no run, Good length and on off, defended.

9:47 AM

FOUR

3.2 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, FOUR, FOUR! Clipped away! First boundary of the game! On the pads, this is worked through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.

9:46 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

3.1 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, no run, On off, defended.

9:45 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

2.6 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, Good length and on off, James looks to defend but this goes off the outside edge, it goes along the ground to second slip.

9:44 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

2.5 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, Outside off, left alone.

9:44 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

2.4 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, 2 runs, Shorter and on middle, James McCollum pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple.

9:43 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

2.3 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, BEATEN AGAIN! Yet again this lands on off and then moves away. James McCollum looks to push at it but is beaten again.

9:42 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

2.2 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, A lot better! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. James McCollum is beaten as he tries to defend.

9:41 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

2.1 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, Bangladesh have been a little too wide outside off. Yet another that line and the batter does not play at it.

9:40 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

1.6 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, no run, Another one outside the off pole. Murray Commins shoulders arms to this one.

9:40 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

1.5 Khaled Ahmed to Murray Commins, no run, Murray Commins with another leave as this is also bowled outside off.

9:39 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

1.4 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, 1 run, Angled into the pads, James McCollum works it on the leg side and takes one.

9:38 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

1.3 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, no run, Goes back to bowling it outside off, not played at.

9:38 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

1.2 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, 2 runs, Two! Just outside off, James McCollum guides it past point for two.

9:37 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

1.1 Khaled Ahmed to James McCollum, no run, Yet another leave as it is another harmless ball outside off.

9:37 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Khaled Ahmed to bowl from the other end then!

9:35 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

0.6 Shoriful Islam to Murray Commins, no run, Yet another one outside off, not played at.

9:35 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

0.5 Shoriful Islam to Murray Commins, no run, Just outside off yet again, not played at.

9:34 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

0.4 Shoriful Islam to Murray Commins, no run, This starts off just outside off. Murray Commins shoulders arms to this one.

9:34 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

0.3 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, 1 run, First run for James McCollum and Ireland are underway! On the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.

9:33 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

0.2 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, On middle, this time, slightly fuller. James McCollum looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.

9:33 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

0.1 Shoriful Islam to James McCollum, no run, A beauty to begin with! Length and around off, angles it away. James McCollum is beaten as he tries to defend.

9:31 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Time for the action to begin! The Bangladesh players make their way out to the middle. Murray Commins and James McCollum are the openers. Shoriful Islam to begin with.

9:15 AM

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Benjamin White.

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs LSG 6 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs MI 5 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Live Score-South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: SRH Opt To Bowl
More News ›

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

IPL 2023: Tom Moody SLAMS Mumbai Indians' Horror Show vs RCB; Says 'Didn't Think They Would be Anywhere...'

Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Post CSK's Win Over LSG

They'll Have To Play Under New Captain: MS Dhoni Threatens To Leave CSK's Captaincy If Bowlers Keep Bowling Wides And No Balls

IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs At Chepauk Stadium

