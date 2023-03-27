LIVE NOW
LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 1st T20I, Chattogram: BAN On Top After Das, Talukdar Carnage
Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I live score: Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh look to pocket another series
14:11 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
Najmul Hossain shanto joins Rony Talukdar at the crease.
14:07 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
A wicket against the run of play and Ireland have got Litton Das who is caught at mid-off. Craig Young the wickettaker here. Ireland can breathe a sigh of relief. Das falls three run short of 50. BAN 93/1 in 7.3
14:01 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
Stat: This is Bangladesh's highest powerplay score in T20Is.
13:59 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
6, 4, 4, 4 of Mark Adair and Rony Talukdar is cutting loose now. Bangladesh are hammering Ireland at the moment. They fetch 20 off the 6th over. BAN 81/0 in 6
13:55 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
50 up for Bangladsesh in the 5th over itself and Ireland are in deep trouble. Das has raced to 39 off 18 balls. Rony Talukdar is giving him good support. BAN 61/0 in 5
13:49 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
Bangladesh are going at the run-rate of 10 and looking set to post a massive score on the board, Ireland need a wicket as the game is slipping away fast. BAN 45/0 in 3.5
13:40 PM
LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 1st T20I
This is a wonderful start by Rony Talukdar and Litton Das and Mark Adair is being smashed to all corners of the park. A six by Rony and a boundary by Litton Das has ensured that Bangladesh are off to a flier. BAN 25/0 in 2
13:34 PM
LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 1st T20I
Good start for Bangladesh as they fetch 11 off the first over, including a six by Litton Das. BAN 11/0 in 1
13:33 PM
LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE
Litton Das and Rony Talukdar are at the strike. Harry Tector to start for Ireland.
13:30 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
We are all set for play
13:30 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
Shakib Al Hasan: In a T20 match, anybody can win. We need to perform well for 40 overs to have a chance. We did well against England but need to repeat that sort of performance. Similar team to the one against England, three spinners and three fast bowling options.
Paul Stirling: We'll bowl first. Certainly looking forward to captaincy, big series for us. This pitch will turn, so we will take it slow. Cover all our bases and see how to go from there.
13:18 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White
13:06 PM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
Ireland have won the toss and opted to field
12:57 AM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
The toss for the 1st T20I is all set to take place at 1:00 PM IST
12:48 AM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live ScoreOctober 8, 2022
12:46 AM
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of BAN vs IRE 1st T20I. Bangladesh will start the match as favourites as they have been almost unbeatable at home. The Tigers recently trounced World Champions England 3-0 in the T20I series.
COMMENTS