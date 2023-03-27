Advertisement

LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 1st T20I, Chattogram: BAN On Top After Das, Talukdar Carnage

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I live score: Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh look to pocket another series

Updated: March 27, 2023 2:00 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh are off to a flier. Litton Das and Rony Talukdar are going all guns blazing and have taken Bangladesh to 50 in just the 5th over. Ireland need to pull up their socks and pick a few wickets else the game is slipping away fast.

Ireland have won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I. This looks a good move as Bangladesh would have preferred chasing. The Paul Stirling-led side will be eyeing to restrict the hosts to a low score. Can they achieve that against quality Bangladesh batting? We will find out soon.

Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh will look to continue their juggernaut when they take on Ireland in the three-match T20I series in Chattogram. Bangladesh have been on a rampage at home. They recently beat World Champions England 3-0 at home. Also, they thrashed Ireland in the recently concluded ODI series.

Bangladesh's strength at home has been their bowlers. Taskin Ahmed brings pace to the attack while the variations of Mustafizur Rahman are hard to pick on the low and slow pitches. The biggest weapon though has been the spinners who have not allowed the batters to score big runs.

With the bat, Shakib Al Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto have done well.

For Ireland, the road won't be easy and the team will need a massive effort from skipper Paul Stirling to pull off an upset.

 

NEW UPDATES

14:11 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE

Najmul Hossain shanto joins Rony Talukdar at the crease. 

14:07 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE

A wicket against the run of play and Ireland have got Litton Das who is caught at mid-off. Craig Young the wickettaker here. Ireland can breathe a sigh of relief. Das falls three run short of 50. BAN 93/1 in 7.3

14:01 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

Stat: This is Bangladesh's highest powerplay score in T20Is.

13:59 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

6, 4, 4, 4 of Mark Adair and Rony Talukdar is cutting loose now. Bangladesh are hammering Ireland at the moment. They fetch 20 off the 6th over. BAN  81/0 in 6

13:55 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

50 up for Bangladsesh in the 5th over itself and Ireland are in deep trouble. Das has raced to 39 off 18 balls.  Rony Talukdar is giving him good support. BAN 61/0 in 5

13:49 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

Bangladesh are going at the run-rate of 10 and looking set to post a massive score on the board, Ireland need a wicket as the game is slipping away fast.  BAN 45/0 in 3.5

13:40 PM

LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 1st T20I

This is a wonderful start by Rony Talukdar and Litton Das and Mark Adair is being smashed to all corners of the park. A six by Rony and a boundary by Litton Das has ensured that Bangladesh are off to a flier. BAN 25/0 in 2

13:34 PM

LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 1st T20I

Good start for Bangladesh as they fetch 11 off the first over, including a six by Litton Das. BAN 11/0 in 1

13:33 PM

LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE

Litton Das and Rony Talukdar are at the strike. Harry Tector to start for Ireland.

13:30 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

We are all set for play

13:30 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

Shakib Al Hasan: In a T20 match, anybody can win. We need to perform well for 40 overs to have a chance. We did well against England but need to repeat that sort of performance. Similar team to the one against England, three spinners and three fast bowling options.


Paul Stirling: We'll bowl first. Certainly looking forward to captaincy, big series for us. This pitch will turn, so we will take it slow. Cover all our bases and see how to go from there.

13:18 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

13:06 PM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

Ireland have won the toss and opted to field

12:57 AM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

The toss for the 1st T20I is all set to take place at 1:00 PM IST

12:48 AM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

12:46 AM

BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of BAN vs IRE 1st T20I. Bangladesh will start the match as favourites as they have been almost unbeatable at home. The Tigers recently trounced World Champions England 3-0 in the T20I series.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Pocket Hercules: Mushfiqur Rahim Sets Twitter Abalze With Ninth ODI Ton
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Ireland tour of Bangladesh, At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, 1:30 PM IST
