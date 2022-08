Live Score BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI, Harare: Bangladesh Strike Early As Zimbabwe Lose Both Openers In Chase Of 2

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live, Harare, Today’s Latest Match Updates: Afif Hossain remained unbeaten at 85 runs as Bangladesh set the target of 257 runs after being put on to bat by Zimbabwe. Apart from Afif Hossain, opener Anamul Haque played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s innings. He scored a total of 76 runs to give his team a good start against the home side. Brad Evans and Luke Jongwe were the most successful bowlers for Zimbabwe as they took two wickets each.

Bangladesh got off to a great start with Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Haque adding 41 runs for the first wicket before Tamim Iqbal was run out. Bangladesh then went on to lose two more wickets as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim were dismissed for ducks, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 47-3.

Regis Chakabva– led Zimbabwe have been sensational in the limited-overs series against Bangladesh. They won the T20I series and then won the first two ODIs to seal the series. Zimbabwe batters have shown a spine of steel in the first two games. In the first ODI, they chased 303 after being reduced to 6/2 as Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaila scored centuries.

In the second ODI, they were reduced to 49-4 but still managed to chase 290 after Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva scored centuries. For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Anamul Haq, and Mushfiqur Rahim have scored half centuries, and at times, they have bowled well as well. However, they have been outdone by Zimbabwe batters.

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Squads :

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w/c), Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Tarisai Musakanda, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain