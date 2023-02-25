LIVE NOW
Live score Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 8 match Live cricket score at St Albans Club, Corimayo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
23:55 PM
FOUR
4.3 Conroy Wright to Kamau Leverock, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
23:54 PM
4.2 Conroy Wright to Kamau Leverock, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
23:54 PM
4.1 Conroy Wright to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid off.
23:53 PM
3.6 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:52 PM
3.5 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, No run.
23:52 PM
3.4 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
23:51 PM
3.3 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid wicket.
23:50 PM
3.2 Troy Taylor to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
23:49 PM
3.1 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
23:48 PM
SIX
2.6 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.
23:47 PM
wide
2.6 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:47 PM
2.5 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, No run.
23:46 PM
wide
2.5 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:46 PM
2.4 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, No run, played towards covers.
23:45 PM
FOUR
2.3 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
23:44 PM
2.2 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
23:43 PM
FOUR
2.1 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
23:43 PM
wide
2.1 Demar Johnson to Kamau Leverock, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.
23:41 PM
FOUR
1.6 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
23:40 PM
wide
1.6 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:40 PM
1.5 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, No run.
23:39 PM
wide
1.5 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:39 PM
1.4 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
23:38 PM
1.3 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid on.
23:38 PM
wide
1.3 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:37 PM
FOUR
1.2 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
23:37 PM
1.1 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, No run.
23:36 PM
wide
1.1 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, wide, 1 run, Wide.
23:35 PM
0.6 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid off.
23:35 PM
0.5 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run.
23:35 PM
0.4 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run.
23:35 PM
0.3 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, 2 runs, 2 runs.
23:35 PM
0.2 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid wicket.
