Live score Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 8 match Live cricket score at St Albans Club, Corimayo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live score Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRM vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 8 match Live cricket score at St Albans Club, Corimayo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Updated: February 25, 2023 11:55 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

23:55 PM

FOUR

4.3 Conroy Wright to Kamau Leverock, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

23:54 PM

4.2 Conroy Wright to Kamau Leverock, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

4.2 Conroy Wright to Kamau Leverock, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

23:54 PM

4.1 Conroy Wright to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid off.

4.1 Conroy Wright to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid off.

23:53 PM

3.6 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

3.6 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:52 PM

3.5 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, No run.

3.5 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, No run.

23:52 PM

3.4 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

3.4 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.

23:51 PM

3.3 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid wicket.

3.3 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid wicket.

23:50 PM

3.2 Troy Taylor to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

3.2 Troy Taylor to Tre Manders, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

23:49 PM

3.1 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

3.1 Troy Taylor to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

23:48 PM

SIX

2.6 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, SIX, Six! Played towards mid off.

23:47 PM

wide

2.6 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:47 PM

2.5 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, No run.

2.5 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, No run.

23:46 PM

wide

2.5 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:46 PM

2.4 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, No run, played towards covers.

2.4 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, No run, played towards covers.

23:45 PM

FOUR

2.3 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.

23:44 PM

2.2 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.

2.2 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards square leg.

23:43 PM

FOUR

2.1 Demar Johnson to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

23:43 PM

wide

2.1 Demar Johnson to Kamau Leverock, wide, 2 runs, 2 Wides.

23:41 PM

FOUR

1.6 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.

23:40 PM

wide

1.6 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:40 PM

1.5 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, No run.

1.5 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, No run.

23:39 PM

wide

1.5 Thilina Hewa to Tre Manders, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:39 PM

1.4 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

1.4 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

23:38 PM

1.3 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid on.

1.3 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid on.

23:38 PM

wide

1.3 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:37 PM

FOUR

1.2 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

23:37 PM

1.1 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, No run.

1.1 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, No run.

23:36 PM

wide

1.1 Thilina Hewa to Kamau Leverock, wide, 1 run, Wide.

23:35 PM

0.6 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid off.

0.6 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid off.

23:35 PM

0.5 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run.

0.5 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run.

23:35 PM

0.4 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run.

0.4 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run.

23:35 PM

0.3 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, 2 runs, 2 runs.

0.3 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, 2 runs, 2 runs.

23:35 PM

0.2 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid wicket.

0.2 Conroy Wright to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid wicket.

