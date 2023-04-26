Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10 Match 11: Brescia CC Won The Toss And Opt To Field

Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10 Match 11: Brescia CC Won The Toss And Opt To Field

Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10 Match 11 Brescia CC vs Trentino Aquila At The Milan Cricket Ground Full Scorecard Commentary

Updated: April 26, 2023 12:34 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10: Brescia Cricket Club lost four of the last five games while Trentino Aquila won two of the last four matches. Both teams will be looking on win the coming game.

BRE vs TRA Playing XI

Brescia CC (BRE): Yasir Dullu, Alin Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Riaz Mudassar, Ihsan Ullah, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Qalab Sajjad, javed Muhammad, Imran Naveed, Naseer Husnain

Trentino Aquila (TRA): Adeel Ahmed, Mirza Baig, Lovepreet Singh, Ashiq Awais, kamran Hussain, Jawed Ahmed, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Chaudhry Adeel, Gurpreet Singh, Sadaqat Ali.

 


NEW UPDATES

12:40 AM

BRE vs TRA Live Score

The match will start at 1:00 PM IST

12:35 AM

TRA vs BRE Live Score

BRE vs TRA Playing XI

Brescia CC (BRE): Yasir Dullu, Alin Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Riaz Mudassar, Ihsan Ullah, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Qalab Sajjad, javed Muhammad, Imran Naveed, Naseer Husnain

Trentino Aquila (TRA): Adeel Ahmed, Mirza Baig, Lovepreet Singh, Ashiq Awais, kamran Hussain, Jawed Ahmed, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Chaudhry Adeel, Gurpreet Singh, Sadaqat Ali.

12:33 AM

TRA vs BRE Live Score

Brecia have won the toss and elected to field

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10 Match 11: Brescia CC Won The Toss And Opt To Field
BRE vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST
TRA vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRN vs UAE 18 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Scor...

Live Score-Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score and Updates: OMA vs SDA 17 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10 Match 11: Brescia CC Won The Toss And Opt To Field

Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10 Match 11: Bresci...

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 36: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:30 PM IST

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 36: Capt...

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis' Form Will Give Relief To RCB: Harbhajan Singh

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis' Form Will Give Relief...

Advertisement