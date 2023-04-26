Advertisement
LIVE NOW
Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10 Match 11: Brescia CC Won The Toss And Opt To Field
Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10 Match 11 Brescia CC vs Trentino Aquila At The Milan Cricket Ground Full Scorecard Commentary
Live Score BRE vs TRA Fancode ECS Milan T10: Brescia Cricket Club lost four of the last five games while Trentino Aquila won two of the last four matches. Both teams will be looking on win the coming game.
BRE vs TRA Playing XI
12:40 AM
BRE vs TRA Live Score
The match will start at 1:00 PM IST
12:35 AM
TRA vs BRE Live Score
BRE vs TRA Playing XI
12:33 AM
TRA vs BRE Live Score
Brecia have won the toss and elected to field
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
BRE vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST
TRA vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bahrain Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 18 - ODI
26 Apr 2023 08:45 IST
UAE need 104 runs in 263 balls at 2.37 rpo
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Apr 2023 10:00 IST - 28 Apr 2023
SL trail by 264 runs
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 5th T20I - T20
24 Apr 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score - Match 35 - ODI
25 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 55 runs
Kuwait Vs Singapore Live Cricket Score - Match 15 - ODI
25 Apr 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Kuwait beat Singapore by 4 wickets
Malaysia Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score - Match 16 - ODI
25 Apr 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Malaysia beat Qatar by 3 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS