Live score Cayman Islands vs Panama Live Cricket Score and Updates: CAY vs PAN 12 match Live cricket score at Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

22:24 PM
SIX
19.1 Demar Johnson to Rahul Ahir, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
22:23 PM
18.6 Conroy Wright to Huzaifa Patel, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
22:23 PM
18.5 Conroy Wright to Huzaifa Patel, No run.
22:23 PM
18.4 Conroy Wright to Huzaifa Patel, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
22:23 PM
out
18.3 Conroy Wright to Rahul Ahir, out, 1 run, OUT! run out (Conroy Wright / Paul Chin).
22:20 PM
18.2 Conroy Wright to Rahul Ahir, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
22:18 PM
SIX
18.1 Conroy Wright to Rahul Ahir, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
22:17 PM
17.6 Demar Johnson to Rahul Ahir, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
22:17 PM
17.5 Demar Johnson to Abdullah Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
22:16 PM
17.4 Demar Johnson to Abdullah Jasat, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
22:14 PM
out
17.3 Demar Johnson to Vishal Ahir, out, OUT! c Thilina Hewa b Demar Johnson.
22:14 PM
17.2 Demar Johnson to Rahul Ahir, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
22:13 PM
17.1 Demar Johnson to Rahul Ahir, No run.
22:12 PM
16.6 Conroy Wright to Rahul Ahir, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
22:11 PM
FOUR
16.5 Conroy Wright to Rahul Ahir, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
22:10 PM
out
16.4 Conroy Wright to Faizan Patel, out, OUT! c Ramon Sealy b Conroy Wright.
22:09 PM
FOUR
16.3 Conroy Wright to Faizan Patel, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
22:08 PM
16.2 Conroy Wright to Vishal Ahir, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
22:07 PM
16.1 Conroy Wright to Vishal Ahir, No run, played towards covers.
22:06 PM
15.6 Alistair Ifill to Faizan Patel, No run.
22:04 PM
out
15.5 Alistair Ifill to Anilkumar Natubhai, out, OUT! c Conroy Wright b Alistair Ifill.
22:03 PM
15.4 Alistair Ifill to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run.
22:03 PM
15.3 Alistair Ifill to Vishal Ahir, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards point.
22:02 PM
SIX
15.2 Alistair Ifill to Vishal Ahir, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
22:02 PM
15.1 Alistair Ifill to Vishal Ahir, No run.
22:00 PM
14.6 Paul Manning to Vishal Ahir, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
22:00 PM
14.5 Paul Manning to Vishal Ahir, No run.
21:59 PM
FOUR
14.4 Paul Manning to Vishal Ahir, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
21:59 PM
14.3 Paul Manning to Vishal Ahir, No run, played towards covers.
21:58 PM
14.2 Paul Manning to Vishal Ahir, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
21:58 PM
SIX
14.1 Paul Manning to Vishal Ahir, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
21:57 PM
13.6 Jahmeal Buchanan to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run, played towards point.
21:56 PM
13.5 Jahmeal Buchanan to Anilkumar Natubhai, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
21:56 PM
13.4 Jahmeal Buchanan to Anilkumar Natubhai, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
21:55 PM
FOUR
13.3 Jahmeal Buchanan to Anilkumar Natubhai, FOUR, Four! Played towards point.
21:55 PM
13.2 Jahmeal Buchanan to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run, played towards point.
21:54 PM
SIX
13.1 Jahmeal Buchanan to Anilkumar Natubhai, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
21:53 PM
12.6 Alistair Ifill to Anilkumar Natubhai, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:52 PM
12.5 Alistair Ifill to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run, played towards covers.
21:52 PM
12.4 Alistair Ifill to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run.
21:51 PM
FOUR
12.3 Alistair Ifill to Anilkumar Natubhai, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
21:51 PM
12.2 Alistair Ifill to Anilkumar Natubhai, No run.
21:49 PM
out
12.1 Alistair Ifill to Mahmud Jasat, out, OUT! c Jahmeal Buchanan b Alistair Ifill.
21:48 PM
11.6 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
21:48 PM
11.5 Adrian Wright to Vishal Ahir, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
21:47 PM
11.4 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:47 PM
11.3 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
21:46 PM
11.2 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards covers.
21:46 PM
11.1 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
21:44 PM
out
10.6 Alistair Ifill to Irfan Hafejee, out, OUT! c Ramon Sealy b Alistair Ifill.
21:44 PM
10.5 Alistair Ifill to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards point.
21:44 PM
10.4 Alistair Ifill to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
21:43 PM
10.3 Alistair Ifill to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards mid wicket.
21:43 PM
10.2 Alistair Ifill to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards mid wicket.
21:43 PM
SIX
10.1 Alistair Ifill to Mahmud Jasat, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
21:38 PM
9.6 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:38 PM
9.5 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:38 PM
9.4 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards covers.
21:37 PM
9.3 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
21:37 PM
9.2 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:37 PM
9.1 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:36 PM
8.6 Alistair Ifill to Mahmud Jasat, No run.
21:35 PM
8.5 Alistair Ifill to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
21:35 PM
8.4 Alistair Ifill to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid off.
21:34 PM
8.3 Alistair Ifill to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid on.
21:34 PM
8.2 Alistair Ifill to Irfan Hafejee, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
21:33 PM
8.1 Alistair Ifill to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid on.
21:31 PM
7.6 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:31 PM
7.5 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
21:30 PM
7.4 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
21:30 PM
7.3 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards covers.
21:30 PM
7.2 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards covers.
21:29 PM
7.1 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:28 PM
FOUR
6.6 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, FOUR, Four! Played towards square leg.
21:27 PM
6.5 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:27 PM
6.4 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid off.
21:26 PM
6.3 Demar Johnson to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:26 PM
6.2 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:25 PM
6.1 Demar Johnson to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:24 PM
5.6 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid off.
21:23 PM
5.5 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
21:23 PM
5.4 Adrian Wright to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards covers.
21:22 PM
5.3 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
21:22 PM
5.2 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid on.
21:22 PM
5.1 Adrian Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:20 PM
4.6 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:20 PM
4.5 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards covers.
21:20 PM
4.4 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid wicket.
21:20 PM
4.3 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards covers.
21:18 PM
4.2 Demar Johnson to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:18 PM
4.1 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
21:17 PM
wide
4.1 Demar Johnson to Irfan Hafejee, wide, 1 run, Wide.
21:16 PM
3.6 Thilina Hewa to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
21:16 PM
3.5 Thilina Hewa to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards covers.
21:15 PM
3.4 Thilina Hewa to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:15 PM
3.3 Thilina Hewa to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:14 PM
3.2 Thilina Hewa to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid off.
21:14 PM
wide
3.2 Thilina Hewa to Irfan Hafejee, wide, 1 run, Wide.
21:14 PM
wide
3.2 Thilina Hewa to Irfan Hafejee, wide, 1 run, Wide.
21:14 PM
3.1 Thilina Hewa to Irfan Hafejee, No run, played towards mid wicket.
21:11 PM
2.6 Conroy Wright to Mahmud Jasat, No run.
21:11 PM
2.5 Conroy Wright to Mahmud Jasat, No run.
21:10 PM
2.4 Conroy Wright to Mahmud Jasat, No run.
21:10 PM
2.3 Conroy Wright to Irfan Hafejee, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
21:09 PM
2.2 Conroy Wright to Irfan Hafejee, No run.
21:07 PM
out
2.1 Conroy Wright to Sohel Patel, out, OUT! b Conroy Wright.
21:06 PM
1.6 Thilina Hewa to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards square leg.
21:06 PM
1.5 Thilina Hewa to Sohel Patel, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
21:05 PM
FOUR
1.4 Thilina Hewa to Sohel Patel, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
21:04 PM
1.3 Thilina Hewa to Sohel Patel, leg byes, 2 runs, 2 Leg byes.
21:04 PM
wide
1.3 Thilina Hewa to Sohel Patel, wide, 1 run, Wide.
21:03 PM
1.2 Thilina Hewa to Sohel Patel, No run, played towards covers.
21:03 PM
1.1 Thilina Hewa to Sohel Patel, No run.
21:01 PM
0.6 Conroy Wright to Sohel Patel, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
21:01 PM
0.5 Conroy Wright to Sohel Patel, No run.
20:59 PM
out
0.4 Conroy Wright to Mohmad Sohel Patel, out, OUT! c Paul Manning b Conroy Wright.
20:58 PM
0.3 Conroy Wright to Mahmud Jasat, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
20:57 PM
0.2 Conroy Wright to Mahmud Jasat, No run, played towards point.
20:44 PM
19.6 Anilkumar Natubhai to Demar Johnson, byes, 1 run, Bye.
20:44 PM
out
19.5 Anilkumar Natubhai to Demar Johnson, out, 2 runs, OUT! run out (Anilkumar Natubhai).
20:41 PM
19.4 Anilkumar Natubhai to Demar Johnson, leg byes, 4 runs, 4 Leg byes.
20:40 PM
19.3 Anilkumar Natubhai to Demar Johnson, No run.
20:40 PM
19.2 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
20:39 PM
19.1 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, No run.
20:38 PM
18.6 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Chin, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
20:37 PM
18.5 Abdullah Jasat to Demar Johnson, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards square leg.
20:37 PM
18.4 Abdullah Jasat to Demar Johnson, No run.
20:36 PM
out
18.3 Abdullah Jasat to Jahmeal Buchanan, out, OUT! c Rahul Ahir b Abdullah Jasat.
20:34 PM
18.2 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Chin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
20:33 PM
18.1 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Chin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
20:31 PM
17.6 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards third man.
20:30 PM
17.5 Anilkumar Natubhai to Jahmeal Buchanan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
20:30 PM
17.4 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
20:29 PM
17.3 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
20:29 PM
17.2 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, leg byes, 2 runs, 2 Leg byes.
20:28 PM
17.1 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, No run.
20:27 PM
16.6 Rahul Ahir to Paul Chin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
20:27 PM
16.5 Rahul Ahir to Paul Chin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
20:27 PM
16.4 Rahul Ahir to Paul Chin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
20:26 PM
16.3 Rahul Ahir to Paul Chin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
20:26 PM
16.2 Rahul Ahir to Paul Chin, No run.
20:25 PM
16.1 Rahul Ahir to Jahmeal Buchanan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
20:25 PM
15.6 Anilkumar Natubhai to Jahmeal Buchanan, 1 run, 1 run.
20:24 PM
15.5 Anilkumar Natubhai to Jahmeal Buchanan, No run.
20:23 PM
15.4 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
20:23 PM
15.3 Anilkumar Natubhai to Paul Chin, No run.
20:23 PM
15.2 Anilkumar Natubhai to Jahmeal Buchanan, 3 runs, 3 runs.
20:23 PM
15.1 Anilkumar Natubhai to Jahmeal Buchanan, No run, played towards mid on.
20:19 PM
14.6 Vishal Ahir to Paul Chin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
20:19 PM
14.5 Vishal Ahir to Paul Chin, No run, played towards covers.
20:19 PM
14.4 Vishal Ahir to Jahmeal Buchanan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
20:17 PM
14.3 Vishal Ahir to Paul Chin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
20:17 PM
FOUR
14.2 Vishal Ahir to Paul Chin, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
20:16 PM
14.1 Vishal Ahir to Paul Chin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
20:14 PM
13.6 Irfan Hafejee to Jahmeal Buchanan, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
20:13 PM
no ball
13.6 Irfan Hafejee to Paul Chin, no ball, 1 run, No ball! Played towards square leg.
20:13 PM
13.5 Irfan Hafejee to Jahmeal Buchanan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards third man.
20:12 PM
13.4 Irfan Hafejee to Jahmeal Buchanan, No run.
20:12 PM
13.3 Irfan Hafejee to Jahmeal Buchanan, No run.
20:11 PM
out
13.2 Irfan Hafejee to Ramon Sealy, out, OUT! c Huzaifa Patel b Irfan Hafejee.
20:10 PM
13.1 Irfan Hafejee to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards covers.
20:09 PM
12.6 Vishal Ahir to Paul Chin, No run, played towards covers.
20:08 PM
12.5 Vishal Ahir to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
20:08 PM
12.4 Vishal Ahir to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards covers.
20:07 PM
12.3 Vishal Ahir to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards covers.
20:06 PM
FOUR
12.2 Vishal Ahir to Ramon Sealy, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
20:06 PM
12.1 Vishal Ahir to Ramon Sealy, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards covers.
20:03 PM
11.6 Irfan Hafejee to Paul Chin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
20:01 PM
out
11.5 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, out, OUT! c Sohel Patel b Irfan Hafejee.
20:00 PM
FOUR
11.4 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
20:00 PM
11.3 Irfan Hafejee to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:59 PM
11.2 Irfan Hafejee to Ramon Sealy, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
19:59 PM
11.1 Irfan Hafejee to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards mid off.
19:58 PM
10.6 Sohel Patel to Alistair Ifill, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:58 PM
10.5 Sohel Patel to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:57 PM
SIX
10.4 Sohel Patel to Ramon Sealy, SIX, Six! Played towards mid on.
19:56 PM
10.3 Sohel Patel to Alistair Ifill, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:56 PM
10.2 Sohel Patel to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:55 PM
10.1 Sohel Patel to Alistair Ifill, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:51 PM
9.6 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:51 PM
9.5 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, No run, played towards third man.
19:51 PM
9.4 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
19:50 PM
9.3 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, No run.
19:50 PM
9.2 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, No run, played towards point.
19:49 PM
9.1 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, No run.
19:48 PM
FOUR
8.6 Rahul Ahir to Ramon Sealy, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
19:48 PM
8.5 Rahul Ahir to Alistair Ifill, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:47 PM
8.4 Rahul Ahir to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19:47 PM
8.3 Rahul Ahir to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards mid on.
19:46 PM
8.2 Rahul Ahir to Alistair Ifill, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:46 PM
8.1 Rahul Ahir to Ramon Sealy, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
19:45 PM
7.6 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, No run, played towards mid off.
19:44 PM
7.5 Irfan Hafejee to Alistair Ifill, No run.
19:42 PM
out
7.4 Irfan Hafejee to Paul Manning, out, OUT! b Irfan Hafejee.
19:42 PM
7.3 Irfan Hafejee to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
19:42 PM
7.2 Irfan Hafejee to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:41 PM
7.1 Irfan Hafejee to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:40 PM
6.6 Rahul Ahir to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run.
19:40 PM
6.5 Rahul Ahir to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run.
19:38 PM
6.4 Rahul Ahir to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
19:38 PM
6.3 Rahul Ahir to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:37 PM
6.2 Rahul Ahir to Paul Manning, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
19:37 PM
6.1 Rahul Ahir to Paul Manning, No run, played towards covers.
19:35 PM
5.6 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:34 PM
5.5 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, No run.
19:34 PM
5.4 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:33 PM
5.3 Abdullah Jasat to Ramon Sealy, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards mid off.
19:33 PM
5.2 Abdullah Jasat to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards mid off.
19:32 PM
5.1 Abdullah Jasat to Ramon Sealy, No run.
19:30 PM
4.6 Khengarbhai Ahir to Paul Manning, No run, played towards mid off.
19:30 PM
4.5 Khengarbhai Ahir to Ramon Sealy, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
19:29 PM
4.4 Khengarbhai Ahir to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards mid off.
19:29 PM
wide
4.4 Khengarbhai Ahir to Ramon Sealy, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:28 PM
4.3 Khengarbhai Ahir to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:27 PM
4.2 Khengarbhai Ahir to Ramon Sealy, No run, played towards covers.
19:27 PM
FOUR
4.1 Khengarbhai Ahir to Ramon Sealy, FOUR, Four! Played towards fine leg.
19:25 PM
3.6 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
19:25 PM
3.5 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, No run.
19:24 PM
3.4 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, No run.
19:23 PM
FOUR
3.3 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
19:23 PM
3.2 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, No run.
19:23 PM
3.1 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, No run, played towards covers.
19:20 PM
out
2.6 Khengarbhai Ahir to Brian Corbin, out, OUT! c Sohel Patel b Khengarbhai Ahir.
19:19 PM
2.5 Khengarbhai Ahir to Brian Corbin, No run.
19:18 PM
FOUR
2.4 Khengarbhai Ahir to Brian Corbin, FOUR, Four! Played towards third man.
19:17 PM
2.3 Khengarbhai Ahir to Brian Corbin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
19:17 PM
2.2 Khengarbhai Ahir to Brian Corbin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
19:16 PM
2.1 Khengarbhai Ahir to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
19:15 PM
FOUR
1.6 Abdullah Jasat to Brian Corbin, FOUR, Four.
19:15 PM
1.5 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run.
19:15 PM
wide
1.5 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:15 PM
1.4 Abdullah Jasat to Brian Corbin, 1 run, 1 run.
19:15 PM
1.3 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run.
19:14 PM
wide
1.3 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:13 PM
FOUR
1.2 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, FOUR, Four.
19:13 PM
1.1 Abdullah Jasat to Paul Manning, No run.
19:09 PM
0.6 Khengarbhai Ahir to Paul Manning, 1 run, 1 run.
19:08 PM
wide
0.6 Khengarbhai Ahir to Paul Manning, wide, 1 run, Wide.
19:08 PM
out
0.5 Khengarbhai Ahir to Sacha De Alwis, out, OUT! c Mahmud Jasat b Khengarbhai Ahir.
19:08 PM
0.4 Khengarbhai Ahir to Sacha De Alwis, No run.
19:08 PM
0.3 Khengarbhai Ahir to Brian Corbin, byes, 1 run, Bye.
19:08 PM
0.2 Khengarbhai Ahir to Brian Corbin, No run.
