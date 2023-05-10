Advertisement

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs DC 55 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Updated: May 10, 2023 7:14 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
David Warner, the skipper of Delhi says thatÂ the wicket looks drier but they want to play the same way and they are coming in this game with the right attitude. Mentions that they had to work on their Powerplay batting and bowling and they did that well in the last game. Adds that they need to adjust to the conditions and play well. Informs that Lalit Yadav comes in for Manish Pandey.

MS Dhoni, the skipper of ChennaiÂ says that they will bat first. Tells that they have played some games on the same pitch and it might slow down in this game. Mentions that the wicket has been 1000 per cent better in this season and they canâ€™t really complain about the wicket. Tells that they just try to keep simple and try to do the same things again and again. States that important is to take one game at aÂ  time and execute the skills properly and follow the process. Informs that they have one change.

Impact Players for Delhi -Â Â Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel.

Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Players for Chennai -Â Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.Â 

