Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
07:27 PM
The Final is about to get underway now!
07:13 PM
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of GujaratÂ says that they would have bowled first as well but his heart wanted to bat so he is glad he lost the toss. Mentions that the rain isÂ out of their control so theyÂ donâ€™t want to focus on the rain and instead look at their performance. Claims that if the players are relaxed andÂ keeping theirÂ cool, they respond to that well and it can be seen in their performance. Reckons that it is a flat track and informs that they are going with theÂ same team as the last game.
07:10 PM
MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai says that they will bowl first because there are chances of rain. Adds that they were in the dressing room yesterday, but it was more difficult for the spectators inside the ground. Mentions that even with the rain, the wicket here should remain good for batting as it has throughout the tournament. ClaimsÂ that they were hoping for a five-over game but he is happy that a tournament like this can should end with a full game. Lastly informs that they have an unchanged squad.
07:07 PM
Impact Players for Chennai - Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
07:07 PM
ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.Â
07:07 PM
Impact Players for Gujarat -Â Joshua Little, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.
07:07 PM
GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.Â
