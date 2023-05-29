Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Updated: May 29, 2023 7:27 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

NEW UPDATES

07:27 PM

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Final is about to get underway now!

07:13 PM

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya, the skipper of GujaratÂ says that they would have bowled first as well but his heart wanted to bat so he is glad he lost the toss. Mentions that the rain isÂ out of their control so theyÂ donâ€™t want to focus on the rain and instead look at their performance. Claims that if the players are relaxed andÂ keeping theirÂ cool, they respond to that well and it can be seen in their performance. Reckons that it is a flat track and informs that they are going with theÂ same team as the last game.

07:10 PM

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai says that they will bowl first because there are chances of rain. Adds that they were in the dressing room yesterday, but it was more difficult for the spectators inside the ground. Mentions that even with the rain, the wicket here should remain good for batting as it has throughout the tournament. ClaimsÂ that they were hoping for a five-over game but he is happy that a tournament like this can should end with a full game. Lastly informs that they have an unchanged squad.

07:07 PM

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Impact Players for Chennai - Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

07:07 PM

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.Â 

07:07 PM

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Impact Players for Gujarat -Â Joshua Little, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.

07:07 PM

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.Â 

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans' Mystery Fangirl From Afghanistan Becomes Internet Sensation - WATCH Viral Video
'He's Been The Man I Can Rely On': Hardik Pandya Reveals His Most Trusted Player In GT Camp
Live Score-Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Harbhajan Singh Warns Mumbai Indians About 'Unplayable' Mohammed Shami
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs GT Final match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricke...

'Proud To Play For The Best Franchise': Moeen Ali Shares CSK Fans' Video Of Ahmedabad Ahead of IPL Final Against GT

'Proud To Play For The Best Franchise': Moeen Ali Shares CSK...

LIVE CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Weather Report: Match To Start On Time As Rain Likely To Stay Away

LIVE CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Wea...

IPL Final: Shubman Gill Has Unique Ability To Adapt To Demand Of Situation, Says Mohammad Kaif

IPL Final: Shubman Gill Has Unique Ability To Adapt To Deman...

IPL Final: Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli's Records During CSK Vs GT Clash

IPL Final: Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli's Records During CS...

Advertisement