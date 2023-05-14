Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs KKR 61 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

52/1 (6.0 Ovs)
Ajinkya Rahane 12*(5) 1x4, 1x6
Devon Conway 23*(18) 3x4, 0x6
Sunil Narine 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Vaibhav Arora 3 - 0 - 21 - 0
08:02 PM
5.6 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, No run.
08:02 PM
5.5 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, No run.
08:01 PM
5.4 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, no run, Vaibhav AroraÂ bangs in a short ball, on leg stump. Conway tries to heave it across the line but misses. He gets inside the line but is unable to put it away.
08:01 PM
5.3 Vaibhav Arora to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, Pitched up, wide of off. Rahane leans in and drives it through the cover region for another single.
08:00 PM
5.2 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, 1 run, Fuller in length, angled in on off from 'round the wicket. Conway knocks it to the right of mid off and crosses.
07:59 PM
5.1 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Conway charges down the wicket to this length ball. Although Arora cramps him up for room. The ball goes to the leg side off the inner half. The batters cross for two runs.
07:57 PM
4.6 Harshit Rana to Ajinkya Rahane, SIX, SIX! STAND AND DELIVER! Ajinkya RahaneÂ has got hold of this one and sends the cherry into the crowd!Â Harshit RanaÂ bowls this on a fullish length and on an off-stump line. Ajinkya RahaneÂ hits through the line and deposits the ball over long on for six runs.Â
07:56 PM
4.5 Harshit Rana to Ajinkya Rahane, no run, Continues to bowl on a good length and outside off. Ajinkya RahaneÂ dabs this towards cover and looks for a run that is not there. Devon ConwayÂ sends him back.Â
07:56 PM
4.4 Harshit Rana to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR, FOUR! Deft touch from Ajinkya RahaneÂ as he gets his first boundary! Harshit RanaÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside the off stump. Ajinkya RahaneÂ waits on it and guides this down to third man for four runs.Â
07:55 PM
4.3 Harshit Rana to Devon Conway, 1 run, Bangs this in short and in line with the stumps. Devon ConwayÂ pulls this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
07:54 PM
4.2 Harshit Rana to Devon Conway, no run, Bowls this one slightly fuller and outside off. Devon ConwayÂ charges down the wicket and hits this hard butÂ straight to the fielder at cover.Â
07:53 PM
4.1 Harshit Rana to Devon Conway, no run, Harshit RanaÂ serves this on a good length and on a leg-stump line. Devon ConwayÂ tries to flick this leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads.Â
07:52 PM
3.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, 1 run, Bowls this on slightly short and onto the pads. Devon ConwayÂ tucks this towards mid-wicket and takes a single to keep strike.Â
07:51 PM
3.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Devon ConwayÂ finds the gap to perfection! Varun ChakaravarthyÂ continues to bowl full but this is slightly overpitched. Devon ConwayÂ needs no second invitation as he strokes this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
07:51 PM
3.4 Varun Chakaravarthy to Ajinkya Rahane, 1 run, Loops this one full and outside off. Ajinkya RahaneÂ eases this down to long on and takes a run to open his account.Â
07:49 PM
Ajinkya RahaneÂ comes in at number 3.
07:49 PM
3.3 Varun Chakaravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Varun ChakaravarthyÂ draws first blood and that is why he has been brought so early into the attack! He bowls a leg-spin delivery flighted full and on an off-stump line. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to get down on one knee and heave this into the leg side but gets an outside edge that lobs up towards the short third man fielder. Vaibhav AroraÂ has the easiest of catches to take and he makes no mistake grabbing hold of the ball. Varun ChakaravarthyÂ has no reaction as he just walks towards the huddle made by his team.Â
07:48 PM
3.2 Varun Chakaravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 runs, Tosses this full and outside the off stump. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to go aerial but miscues this to the right of mid on for a couple of runs.Â
07:47 PM
3.1 Varun Chakaravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! Varun ChakaravarthyÂ is welcomed to the bowler's crease with a boundary! Varun ChakaravarthyÂ floats this one full and outside the off pole. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets well forward and sweeps this towards deep backward square leg for four runs.Â
07:46 PM
2.6 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Valiant effort in the deep by Rinku SinghÂ but it will be yet another boundary for Devon Conway! Vaibhav AroraÂ bowls this full and at the pads. Devon ConwayÂ flicks this past the fielder at mid-wicket and the ball races towards the ropes. Rinku SinghÂ puts in a dive but his foot is touching the boundary as he pushes the ball away and it will be four runs.Â
07:45 PM
2.5 Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, On a good length and gets it to nip back in off the surface from outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to cut but gets cramped for room and under edges this to the right of the keeper. They still manage to steal a run.Â
07:44 PM
2.4 Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Goes full and angles this in from outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pushes this straight to the fielder at mid off.Â
07:43 PM
2.3 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, 1 run, Angles this into the pads on a fuller length. Devon ConwayÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
07:43 PM
2.2 Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Short and wide outside the off pole. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ slashes hard at this one but finds the fielder at deep backward point for a single.Â
07:42 PM
2.1 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, 1 run, Vaibhav AroraÂ attacks the pads on a good length from 'round the wicket. Devon ConwayÂ tucks this into the leg side and takes one.Â
07:41 PM
1.6 Harshit Rana to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 runs, Delivers this one wider outside off and slightly back of a length. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ guides this down to third man and takes two runs as the fielder is quite wide.Â
07:40 PM
1.5 Harshit Rana to Devon Conway, 1 run, Attacks the stumps on a good length. Devon ConwayÂ blocks this past the fielder at backward point for an easy run.Â
07:39 PM
1.4 Harshit Rana to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Devon ConwayÂ gets his first boundary now and the runs are flowing nicely for Chennai! Harshit RanaÂ bowls this short and going down leg. Easy pickings for Devon ConwayÂ as he pulls this towards deep backward square leg for four runs.Â
07:38 PM
1.3 Harshit Rana to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ guides this past backward point for a single.Â
07:38 PM
1.2 Harshit Rana to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Goes full this time and outside the off pole. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drills this straight to the man at cover.Â
07:37 PM
1.1 Harshit Rana to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Harshit RanaÂ starts off with a good-length delivery slightly wide outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets forward and defends this back towards the bowler.Â
07:36 PM
Who will share the new ball? It is going to be Harshit Rana.
07:36 PM
0.6 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, no run, Delivers this on a good length and outside the off pole. Devon ConwayÂ is watchful as he blocks this towards the point fielder. Nine runs from the first over and Chennai are off to a steady start.Â
07:35 PM
0.5 Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Bowls this one back of a length and outside the off stump. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ miscues his cut towards point for a single.Â
07:34 PM
0.4 Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets the first boundary for Chennai and he has absolutely caressed this to the fence. Vaibhav AroraÂ bowls this full and outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets his front foot forward and strokes this towards deep cover-point for four runs.Â
07:34 PM
0.3 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, 1 run, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Devon ConwayÂ dabs this towards cover with soft hands to take a run.Â
07:34 PM
0.2 Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, 2 runs, Goes 'round the wicket and serves this full on the pads. Devon ConwayÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for two well-taken runs to open his account as well.Â
07:31 PM
0.1 Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Vaibhav AroraÂ starts with a full delivery just outside the off pole. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ clips this towards mid on and sets off for a quick single to get off the mark.Â
07:27 PM
The match is set to begin. The crowd has filled in good numbers at Chepauk. Well, MS DhoniÂ is featuring tonight so this was bound to happen. The Kolkata players make their way out on the field. Followed by Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon Conway, the opening pair that has stolen plenty of hearts this season. It will be Vaibhav AroraÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
07:13 PM
Nitish Rana, the captain of Kolkata says they would have batted first as well. Claims that the wicket looks a little sticky so they would have preferred to bat first and set a total so that they could try and defend the target with their spinners. Claims that there has been pressure from the first game until now as this isÂ one of the best competitions in the world and they cannot take any game lightly. Mentions that if any department fails it could cost them the game and they need allÂ three departments to perform well together.Â Informs they have one change as Vaibhav AroraÂ replaces Anukul RoyÂ in the side.
07:10 PM
MS Dhoni, the skipper of ChennaiÂ informs that they will bat first. States that as the tournament has progressed the wicket has gotten a bit slower. Tells that he always suggests the batters to assess the conditions quickly. Informs that it is good to keep revisiting what aÂ good score is as the game progresses. Fells that they haven't done enough in the field. Adds that he will be happy even if they improve 5-10 percent in the field, other than that he is delighted with the way his boys have performed until now.
07:08 PM
Impact Players for Kolkata -Â Â Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson.
07:08 PM
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora (In place of Anukul Roy), Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma (In place of Venkatesh Iyer), Varun Chakaravarthy.
07:08 PM
Impact Players for Chennai -Â Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
07:08 PM
ChennaiÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.Â Â
