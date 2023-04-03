Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs LSG 6 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

79/0 (6.0 Ovs)
Devon Conway 23*(16) 4x4, 0x6
Ruturaj Gaikwad 46*(20) 2x4, 4x6
Mark Wood 1 - 0 - 15 - 0
Krishnappa Gowtham 1 - 0 - 20 - 0
20:06 PM
5.6 Mark Wood to Ruturaj Gaikwad, No run.
20:06 PM
5.5 Mark Wood to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, Six!
20:05 PM
5.4 Mark Wood to Devon Conway, 1 run, Goes 'round the wicket now and serves this full just outside the off stump. Devon ConwayÂ dabs this into the off side with soft hands and sets off for a single.Â
20:03 PM
5.3 Mark Wood to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! That is a cracking shot! Mark WoodÂ continues to bowl short and outside off. This one sits up nicely and Devon ConwayÂ whips this on the back foot towards deep square leg for four more runs.Â
20:03 PM
5.2 Mark Wood to Devon Conway, byes, 4 runs, FOUR BYES! Bangs this in short and just outside the off stump. Devon ConwayÂ looks to pull this but the ball goes over his head and past the keeper for four byes.Â
20:02 PM
5.1 Mark Wood to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Mark WoodÂ is welcomed with a boundary as well! This is on a fullish length and outside the off stump. Devon ConwayÂ hits this on the up into the gap towards deep cover for four runs.Â
20:02 PM
Mark WoodÂ is introduced into the attack.Â
20:00 PM
4.6 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! This is even better! Krishnappa GowthamÂ floats it, around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ steps out of the crease and goes inside out. Hits it wide of long off for the third maximum of the over. An expensive first over by Krishnappa Gowtham.Â
19:59 PM
4.5 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 runs, Short and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ lofts it back over the bowler's head. Deepak HoodaÂ from long on runs to his left and flicks the ball in before reaching the ropes. Saves a couple of runs for his side.Â
19:58 PM
4.4 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! SHOT! Flatter and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ allows the ball to turn and thumps it over long off for yet another maximum.Â
19:58 PM
4.3 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Switches to over the wicket and bowls it short on off, a hint of extra bounce, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ keeps it out on the off side.
19:57 PM
4.2 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX, SIX! Cracking shot! Gowtham bowls it short and at the stumps, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes on the back foot in a flash and flat bats it. Clears the straight fence for a maximum.Â
19:57 PM
4.1 Krishnappa Gowtham to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Begins his spell with a flighted delivery, full and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drives it straight to extra cover.
19:55 PM
3.6 Krunal Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Angled in on a short length, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
19:55 PM
3.5 Krunal Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! Darted in short and on middle and leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ picks the length early and pulls it in the air but wide of mid on for a boundary.Â
19:55 PM
3.4 Krunal Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, no run, Keeps it short and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ hangs back and punches it straight to extra cover.
19:54 PM
3.3 Krunal Pandya to Devon Conway, 1 run, Short again and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
19:54 PM
3.2 Krunal Pandya to Devon Conway, no run, Short and flatter on off, Devon ConwayÂ shapes to pull but does not time it well. Mishits it to mid on for a dot.Â
19:53 PM
3.1 Krunal Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Starts with a short delivery around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ punches it to extra cover. A half stop there by Marcus StoinisÂ allows the batters to cross for a single.Â
19:52 PM
2.6 Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Slower and back of a length on leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ tucks it to deep square leg and keeps the strike with a single. Another good over for Chennai, 10 runs came off it.Â
19:51 PM
2.5 Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, 1 run, Keeps it full and on off, Devon ConwayÂ drives it to the left of Yash ThakurÂ at mid off and sets off for a quick single.
19:50 PM
2.4 Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Fuller and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ works it to mid on and gets to the other end.
19:50 PM
2.3 Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 runs, Good running! On a length on middle and leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ brings his wrists into play and flicks it towards deep backward square leg. Comes back for the second run and completes it with ease.Â
19:49 PM
2.2 Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR, FOUR! Mayers bowls a fullish delivery outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ frees his arms and drives it through point for a boundary.Â
19:48 PM
2.1 Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, 1 run, Lands it on a good length on off, a hint of away movement, Devon ConwayÂ taps it in front of point and takes a single.
19:48 PM
1.6 Avesh Khan to Devon Conway, 1 run, Fuller this time and around off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it to mid off and scampers across for a quick single. Prerak MankadÂ has a shy at the non-striker's end but does not hit. 17 runs from the over and a good start for Chennai.Â
19:47 PM
1.5 Avesh Khan to Devon Conway, no run, Back of a length and going away, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ goes for the cut but does not connect as the ball keeps low. The ball drops in front of Nicholas PooranÂ behind the wicket.Â
19:46 PM
1.4 Avesh Khan to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Classy! Switches to 'round the wicket and serves it full and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ leans into the drive and drives it through cover for yet another boundary.Â
19:46 PM
1.3 Avesh Khan to Devon Conway, FOUR, FOUR! Carved away! On a length and angling across outside off, Devon ConwayÂ gets the width he needs and carves it through point for a boundary.Â
19:45 PM
1.2 Avesh Khan to Devon Conway, no run, Full and around off, Devon ConwayÂ presents a straight bat and drives it firmly to mid off for a dot.
19:44 PM
1.1 Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 runs,Â Avesh Khan bowls it full and at the pads, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ clips it through mid-wicket. The batters run two butÂ Prerak MankadÂ there fumbles and concedes an extra run. The umpire initially calls for a no-ball as he reckons the bowler has overstepped. The third umpire has a look and informs the on-field umpire that it is a fair delivery and the Free Hit is rescinded.Â
19:42 PM
1.1 Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Avesh KhanÂ starts with a loosener, sprays it full but down the leg side, Nicholas PooranÂ behind the wicket cannot get on the end of itÂ and the ball races away to the fence. KL RahulÂ thinks the ball has gone off the pads of Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and goes for the review.Â The UltraEdge shows no spike as the ball is next to the pad and the on-field decision will stand.Â
19:42 PM
Avesh KhanÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
19:40 PM
0.6 Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Fullish delivery, just outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes for the drive but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls to short fine leg and the batters cross.Â
19:39 PM
0.5 Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, 1 run, Goes full again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it to mid off and calls Ruturaj GaikwadÂ for a single. Yash ThakurÂ there hits at the non-striker's end but Conway was safely in.Â
19:39 PM
0.4 Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Fuller and around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ presses forward to work it to cover but gets it from the inner part of the bat to long on.
19:38 PM
0.3 Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, 1 run, On a good length on off, Devon ConwayÂ dabs it to backward point and opens his account with a single.
19:38 PM
0.2 Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, no run, Back of a length and angling across outside off, Devon ConwayÂ stays back to cut but misses. The ball dies down on its way to the keeper.Â
19:38 PM
0.2 Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Goes searching for swing but bowls it too wide, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ lets it pass and the umpire signals a wide.Â
19:36 PM
0.1 Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 1 run, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Chennai are underway! Mayers starts with a full delivery, shaping in on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets forward and pushes it wide of mid off for a single.
19:29 PM
The umpires make their way out to the middle with the match ball. The Lucknow players are in a huddle at the boundary line before they disperse and take their respective fielding positions. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon ConwayÂ stride out to the center to open the innings for Chennai. Kyle MayersÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. A slight delay with a stray dog running around the field and the ground staff working very hard to get him off. Now we are all set for the game to start. Let's play...
19:15 PM
Ben StokesÂ is in for a flash interview. He starts by saying that he expects a good atmosphere here and is looking forward to getting going. Mentions that it is important to accept the role given in the new franchise and perform well with the given responsibility. On bowling, he says that everything is coming on nicely and he might bowl in this game. States that is great to be back with Stephen Fleming. Ends by saying that he has not played many games here but expects spin to come into play.
19:12 PM
MS DhoniÂ the captain of Chennai says that it has been a long time since they played at home. Adds that even though this competition is on for long, there havenâ€™t been too many games played at this venue. Informs that they are unchanged. Mentions that the first six overs are important and at various phases, theyÂ need to re-evaluate the total and see what we can put on the board.
19:11 PM
KL RahulÂ the skipper of LucknowÂ says that they will bowl first and adds that they just want to have a target in front. Shares that it was a good performance in the last game against Delhi. Informs that Jaydev UnadkatÂ makes way for Yash Thakur. Reckons that it will be important to assess the conditions and bowl at the right lengths. Ends by saying that will look for early wickets and feels that there might be dew later on in the game.
19:10 PM
Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni.
19:10 PM
LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur (In place of Jaydev Unadkat), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
19:09 PM
Impact Players for Chennai - Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane.
19:09 PM
Chennai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
